H2Ocean Celebrates Tremendous Feedback with 80K+ Amazon Reviews and Over Half a Million Reviews Across All Platforms

H2Ocean- First in First Aid H2Ocean Original Sea Salt Based All Natural Products Eddie Kolos, CEO, dispatches H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash to non profit organizations, extending support to cancer patients. Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements

Revolutionizing healthcare with sea salt and enzymes, H2Ocean delivers unparalleled customer satisfaction in its natural skin healing products.

Our success combines the ocean’s healing power with innovation. We’re grateful for our customers’ continuous trust and committed to delivering the best natural care skin care solutions.” — Eddie Kolos, CEO

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , the world leader in natural sea salt based skincare and healing products, is proud to announce a significant milestone with over 80,000 verified 5-star reviews on Amazon for its sea salt based natural products. Across all platforms, including website reviews, Shoppers Approved reviews, and social media feedback, H2Ocean has garnered more than half a million customer reviews, highlighting its effectiveness and customer satisfaction.What sets H2Ocean apart is its pioneering use of Red Sea salt minerals and enzymes, including lysozyme, in its products. H2Ocean was the first company in the world to combine these powerful, natural ingredients to create products that accelerate healing, enhance safety, and maximize natural antibacterial benefits. This innovative combination targets harmful bacteria while leaving beneficial bacteria essential for optimal healing, a distinction that makes H2Ocean’s products unique in the skincare market.Founded over two decades ago, H2Ocean has revolutionized natural skincare and healing, leading the charge in using ocean and plant based ingredients. Back in 2001, when sea salt was not widely recognized for its healing properties, founder Eddie Kolos was ahead of his time. With a background in saltwater aquariums, the sunscreen industry, and a passion for the ocean, Eddie recognized the untapped potential of ocean minerals in skincare. His vision became reality, and H2Ocean’s sea salt based products have since become the gold standard in skin healing.Eddie Kolos, the inventor and formulator behind H2Ocean, was recently recognized as 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year by Martin County, an award that acknowledges his patented innovations around the Healing Powers of the Ocean and the creation of H2Ocean’s product line.“H2Ocean set the foundation for all natural sea salt based skin healing products,” Eddie Kolos said. “From the quality of our natural ingredients to our eco-friendly packaging and minimal processing, H2Ocean stands apart. We were among the first to use bag-in-can systems, eliminating chemical preservatives, and our foam dispensing natural soap with BZK changed the market.”Emerging companies often attempt to replicate H2Ocean’s success, yet consistently compare their products to H2Ocean's high standards. However, H2Ocean remains unmatched in terms of quality, effectiveness, and credibility.Scott Stier, Executive Vice President, attributes H2Ocean’s incredible success to the loyalty and trust of its customers. “Our customers’ feedback means everything to us,” said Scott. “It’s a testament to the quality of our products and the impact they have on people’s lives. The overwhelming positive response, particularly with more than 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews, motivates us to continue innovating and delivering the best natural healing solutions.”All of H2Ocean’s products are backed by patented science and rigorous testing. They are carefully formulated to promote safe, effective, and fast healing. The company's product line has been clinically studied for dental care, nasal care, diabetic wound treatment, and hair care. Scientific research validates the efficacy of these products, with studies published on their proven benefits.Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, further emphasized the scientific integrity behind H2Ocean’s products: “Our research and development team has dedicated years to understanding the healing properties of sea salt and enzymes. Every product we create is based on rigorous scientific evaluation, ensuring they are safe, effective, and supported by clinical data. H2Ocean’s patented formulas are leading the way in dental care, wound healing, and more, helping improve patient outcomes in real world applications.”One of the key distinctions of H2Ocean products lies in their use of unrefined, hand harvested, mineral enriched Red Sea salt. The Red Sea is home to one of the world’s most diverse ecosystems, and the minerals from this region are carefully harvested to create products that align with the human body's natural saline system. H2Ocean’s patented formulas contain over 82 trace minerals, including sodium, chloride, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc, copper, silver, iron, and iodine, all of which are vital for healing and nourishing the skin.H2Ocean continues to innovate across various health and beauty categories, including Oral Care, Hair Care, First Aid, Nasal Care, Tattoo Aftercare, and Body Piercing Care. The company’s products are fragrance and dye free, designed to soothe, calm, and support skin healing with the powerful 82 minerals found in Red Sea salt. Customers consistently report feeling and seeing the difference.As part of its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions, H2Ocean is developing new science around managing the oral side effects of cancer treatment and addressing other skin conditions. H2Ocean’s research and development team is pushing the boundaries of how sea salt-based products can benefit overall health, and the results speak for themselves.From pioneering sea salt based skincare to revolutionizing aftercare in multiple industries, H2Ocean continues to lead with innovation, science, and a commitment to improving quality of life. Customers worldwide are embracing the power of nature, and the excellent reviews prove it.

