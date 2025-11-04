Yahoo Health Names Sea Salt Based H2Ocean Healing Rinse the 'Best Natural Mouthwash Overall'

H2Ocean- First in First Aid H2Ocean Original Sea Salt Based All Natural Products H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash Eddie Kolos, CEO, dispatches H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash to non profit organizations, extending support to cancer patients. Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements

Recognized by Yahoo Health, H2Ocean Healing Rinse topped the list for its sea salt based, chemical free natural formula promoting oral health and healing.

We’re proud that customers and healthcare partners trust H2Ocean every day. This recognition from Yahoo Health reminds us why we started, to heal the human body naturally with the power of the ocean.” — Eddie Kolos, Founder & CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean proudly announces that its flagship sea salt based mouthwash, Healing Rinse, has been recognized by Yahoo Health as the “Best Natural Mouthwash Overall.” This national recognition underscores H2Ocean’s long standing commitment to developing safe, natural, and effective oral care products that heal and protect without alcohol, dyes, preservatives, colors, synthetic fluoride, or harsh chemicals. Since its founding in 2001, H2Ocean has been dedicated to advancing natural health science by using sea minerals and biologically active ingredients to create clean, sustainable wellness solutions.H2Ocean Healing Rinse stands out for its unique combination of Red Sea Salt, lysozyme, and xylitol, ingredients carefully selected to promote healing, restore balance, and support daily oral hygiene. Red Sea Salt, enriched with over 80 trace minerals, helps calm inflammation, remineralize teeth, and nurture gum health. Lysozyme, a natural salivary enzyme, enhances the oral microbiome by protecting against harmful bacteria. Xylitol, a plant based compound, supports moisture balance, reduces bacterial adhesion, and maintains a naturally refreshing taste without artificial additives. This synergy of ocean derived minerals and enzymes makes H2Ocean Healing Rinse a true innovation in natural oral care.Gentle yet powerful, the alcohol free and synthetic fluoride free formula is suitable for all users, including those with heightened oral sensitivities. The rinse has gained particular appreciation among dental professionals and cancer care specialists for its ability to help manage oral side effects of chemotherapy and radiation, such as dryness, mucositis, metallic taste, and inflammation. It also supports faster healing following dental procedures, while remaining safe for everyday use in maintaining gum and tissue health. “H2Ocean Healing Rinse is more than just a mouthwash, it’s a therapeutic innovation built around the body’s own biology,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean. “By combining Red Sea minerals, lysozyme, and xylitol, we’ve created a natural solution that protects, restores, and strengthens oral health every day.”For more than two decades, H2Ocean has been a leader in sea salt based healthcare innovation, offering a diverse portfolio of products spanning oral care, first aid, nasal care, hair and scalp treatments, and tattoo and piercing aftercare. “Our mission has always been to heal naturally, using the ocean as our inspiration,” said Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean. “This recognition by Yahoo Health reaffirms that purity, science, and compassion can coexist, and that natural products can truly outperform synthetic ones.” He added, “From day one, we’ve believed that real healing starts with clean, sustainable ingredients. Seeing H2Ocean Healing Rinse named the best natural mouthwash is not just a milestone, it’s validation of everything our brand stands for.”Founded in 2001 in Stuart, Florida, H2Ocean continues to lead in sea salt based health and wellness innovation, trusted by professionals and consumers worldwide. With every product, H2Ocean upholds its mission to heal with the power of the ocean, offering science driven, naturally effective solutions for a healthier tomorrow.

H2Ocean Corporate Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.