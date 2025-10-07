H2Ocean Showcases Sea Salt Science at 2025 Head & Neck Cancer Survivorship Symposium in Los Angeles

H2Ocean participated in the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance Conference, supporting cancer survivorship through education and innovation. Dr. Rajiv Saini (R), Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, with Amanda Hollinger (L), Executive Director of the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance, during the 2025 Survivorship Symposium in Los Angeles. H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash with Great Benefits Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements

Supporting cancer survivorship with Healing Rinse Mouthwash samples and education on how sea salt based oral care products promote healing for cancer patients.

H2Ocean mission is to help cancer survivors heal naturally with sea salt–based oral care products, free from chemicals and alcohol, because natural ingredients work best for human health system.” — Eddie Kolos, CEO and Inventor

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in sea salt based healthcare and personal care innovations, proudly participated in the 2025 Head & Neck Cancer Survivorship Symposium, held in Los Angeles, California and organized by the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance (HNCA) in collaboration with the American Head & Neck Society (AHNS). The annual symposium brought together survivors, caregivers, oncologists, oral health professionals, and researchers to share advances in survivorship care, education, and support.As part of its ongoing commitment to cancer survivorship, H2Ocean supported the conference with an educational booth and product demonstration, offering attendees the opportunity to experience its flagship product, the H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash . This natural, Red Sea salt based formulation has gained attention across oncology and dental communities for its ability to help manage oral side effects associated with cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy. “Supporting cancer survivors is part of our mission to bring science and compassion together,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer at H2Ocean, who personally represented the company at the symposium. “We had the privilege of interacting with survivors, caregivers, and clinicians, educating them on how our sea salt based oral care products promote healing, reduce inflammation, and restore oral comfort naturally. The response was incredibly positive and reaffirmed our belief that nature based innovation can transform survivorship care.”Cancer therapies often cause painful oral side effects such as mucositis, dryness, metallic taste, and burning sensations. The H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash offers a clinically proven, chemical free alternative to traditional alcohol based rinses that can exacerbate discomfort. Formulated with Red Sea salt containing 82+ natural trace minerals, lysozyme, and xylitol, the rinse supports the oral microbiome, maintains moisture, and helps speed the healing of mucosal tissues without stinging or irritation. Dr. Saini added, “What makes H2Ocean unique is our dedication to translating ocean mineral science into practical healthcare solutions. Our Healing Rinse is more than a mouthwash, it’s a supportive care product that can help patients regain comfort, taste, and confidence during one of the toughest phases of their healing journey.” During the conference, Dr. Saini met with several leaders in oral oncology, including Board Member of the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance to discuss potential collaborative studies focused on the protective mechanisms of mineral based oral care in cancer populations. H2Ocean also extended its appreciation to Amanda Hollinger, Executive Director of the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance, and Nanci Bonfield, Director of Development, for their tireless efforts in coordinating a forum that fosters both hope and innovation.H2Ocean’s presence at the symposium underscores the company’s broader mission to develop natural, science backed solutions that improve quality of life for patients recovering from surgery, radiation, or chronic oral conditions. The company’s portfolio, which includes oral care, wound healing, tattoo aftercare, and hair restoration products, first aid, and pain relief reflects its dedication to biocompatible healing inspired by the ocean.“Every product we create is built around the healing properties of the ocean,” said Eddie Kolos, CEO and Founder of H2Ocean. “We believe that the minerals of the ocean hold unmatched potential for restoring balance, reducing inflammation, and helping the body heal naturally. Supporting events like the Head & Neck Cancer Survivorship Symposium aligns perfectly with our mission and values.” Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Stuart, Florida, H2Ocean, LLC is a pioneer in sea salt based healing products for medical, dental, skin, and personal care applications. The company’s formulations harness the power of Red Sea minerals, lysozyme, and xylitol to support natural healing and microbiome balance. H2Ocean products are widely trusted by clinicians, cancer survivors, and healthcare professionals for their safety, purity, and effectiveness.The Head & Neck Cancer Survivorship Symposium serves as a premier national event dedicated to empowering cancer survivors through education, community, and collaboration. This year’s program featured expert led sessions on topics such as oral rehabilitation, lymphedema management, survivorship decision making, nutrition, and psychological well-being emphasizing the importance of long-term care beyond treatment.Suggested Readings Supporting Role of Saline Rinse in Chemo Mouth Management:MJ Dodd et al. Randomized clinical trial of the effectiveness of 3 commonly used mouthwashes to treat chemotherapy-induced mucositis, Oral Surg. Oral Med. Oral Pathol. Oral Radiol. Endod. 90:39-47, 2000Elad S et al. Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer and International Society of Oral Oncology (MASCC/ISOO). MASCC/ISOO clinical practice guidelines for the management of mucositis secondary to cancer therapy. Cancer. 2020. American Cancer Society Journal

H2Ocean Vision and Mission

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.