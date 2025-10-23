H2Ocean Participated and Showcased Sea Salt Based Oral Care Products at the 72nd AAMP 2025 Annual Meeting

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Left to Right: Dr. William Wilson, President, American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics; Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean; Eddie Kolos, Chief Executive Officer, H2Ocean; Dr. Suresh Nayar, Program Chair, AAMP; and Dr. Richard Cardoso, Dr. Mark Chambers, Professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, delivering an engaging session on “Oral Premalignant Lesion Transformation and Prevention Measures with Monoclonal Antibody Therapy – An MD Anderson Experience.” H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

H2Ocean engaged professionals, shared Healing Rinse samples, and promoted sea salt based oral care products for post surgical healing and chemo mouth management

We look forward to strengthening partnerships with universities and dental research centers to expand the evidence base supporting sea salt based oral care natural products.” — Eddie Kolos, Founder & CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean proudly participated in the American Academy of Maxillofacial Prosthetics (AAMP) 72nd Annual Meeting, held October 18–21, 2025, The Roosevelt New Orleans, Lousiana, under the theme “One World, One Maxillofacial Prosthodontics, Exploring the Patient Perspectives.” The conference gathered dental and medical professionals from across the USA and other countries to share new research, innovations, and patient centered solutions in prosthetic and reconstructive care.At the event, H2Ocean maintained an engaging booth presence, offering attendees the opportunity to sample and learn about its sea salt based oral care line, particularly the Healing Rinse Mouthwash . This premium sea salt rinse, formulated with mineral rich Red Sea Salt, lysozyme, and xylitol, drew strong interest for its role in promoting tissue healing after oral and maxillofacial surgeries, soothing oral tissues affected by radiation or chemotherapy, and supporting natural recovery without the use of alcohol, dyes, or synthetic fluoride.The company’s leadership team, Eddie Kolos, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, were both present at the conference and engaged in meaningful discussions with clinicians, researchers, and dental specialists. They emphasized H2Ocean’s commitment to advancing research collaborations and raising awareness about natural, evidence based oral care alternatives that improve patient comfort and outcomes.“Our mission is to bridge natural healing science with clinical care. The Healing Rinse offers a safe, effective, and research driven approach to improving oral health outcomes in both surgical and oncology settings,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean. H2Ocean also announced its commitment to providing samples of the Healing Rinse Mouthwash to participating institutions, allowing clinicians and researchers to experience firsthand the product’s healing benefits beyond the event sampling. “Sea salt’s mineral complexity delivers restorative benefits that align with modern dental and medical healing needs. We’re proud to provide professionals the chance to experience this innovation firsthand,” added Eddie Kolos, Chief Executive Officer, H2Ocean.The conference featured a robust lineup of distinguished speakers and presentations from leading academic and clinical institutions. Some of the speakers of the event are Dr. Mark Chambers and Dr. Richard Cardoso from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Amanda Colebeck from Erie County Medical Center, Dr. Edgar Davila from the University of Florida College of Dentistry, and Dr. Laleh Abdolazadeh from the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, Maryland, and many other distinguished speakers. Their participation reinforced the meeting’s focus on innovation, patient care, and multidisciplinary approaches to oral rehabilitation and cancer survivorship, values closely aligned with H2Ocean’s mission.H2Ocean is an innovation driven company specializing in natural, sea salt based healthcare and personal care solutions. Its oral care line is developed to support wound healing, minimize oral irritation, and enhance hygiene using the therapeutic properties of sea salt. With a strong foundation in science, research, and sustainability, H2Ocean is redefining how natural ingredients can improve patient care and healing outcomes. H2Ocean’s participation at AAMP 2025 reaffirms its dedication to the professional community by promoting the integration of natural sea salt science into clinical care. The company continues to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and clinical application, helping practitioners discover safer, more effective approaches for oral healing and recovery.

H2Ocean Corporate Video

