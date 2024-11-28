MPD Seeking Northwest Robbery Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery in Northwest.
On Monday, November 25, 2024, at approximately 11:51 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of C Street, Northwest, in reference to a robbery. The victim reported that he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects held a firearm to him and demanded his property. The suspects then removed his property from him. The suspects fled the location in a black sports style two-door vehicle with tinted windows and black rims.
The suspects and vehicle were captured on surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24183620
