HTX Labs launches the latest version of EMPACT, the Premier XR Training Platform for the DoD, at I/ITSEC 2024

HTX Labs launches EMPACT® III, featuring CATALOG, CREATE, and TRAIN to deliver secure, scalable XR training backed by a $90M USAF contract and IL4 ATO.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs, a leader in immersive training solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense, is launching EMPACT® III on December 2, 2024, the first day of the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, FL. The theme of this year’s I/ITSEC show is “Assuring Deterrence through Integrated Training and Readiness” – this is a theme that aligns directly with the vision for our enterprise-ready EMPACT immersive training platform. This next generation of EMPACT brings together three powerful modules—CATALOG, CREATE, and TRAIN—designed to meet the evolving demands of the DoD’s training modernization initiatives. Positioned as the premier XR training platform for the DoD, the U.S. Air Force has made a commitment to EMPACT in the form of a $90 million IDIQ contract and the granting of a three-year IL4 Authorization to Operate (ATO) for EMPACT to run on USAF networks.

EMPACT aligns with the USAF’s and DoD’s strategic vision by empowering training teams to create, manage, and deploy immersive training content across numerous devices and environments. Built on the principles of security, learner-centric design, and cross-platform accessibility, EMPACT III provides the flexibility and control that military organizations need to enhance operational readiness and retention.

“EMPACT III is more than an upgrade—it’s our boldest step yet in supporting the DoD’s training and readiness objectives,” said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. “With EMPACT CATALOG, CREATE, and TRAIN, we are equipping our DoD customers with the most secure, adaptive, and mission-aligned XR training platform available. Our team has been working diligently and in collaboration with our Air Force Customers, and we are excited to launch the next generation of EMPACT at I/ITSEC in our continued mission to prepare our warfighter in the defense of our nation.”

EMPACT’s new core modules: CATALOG, CREATE, and TRAIN:

1. EMPACT CATALOG provides a cloud-based, cybersecure Digital Asset Repository (DAR) to house 2D and 3D digital assets and is equipped with AI-enhanced tools for efficient asset management, driving reuse and cost savings. EMPACT CATALOG complies with IL4 ATO security requirements, ensuring that military organizations can manage and share content while meeting strict standards for data protection.

2. EMPACT CREATE offers low-code and no-code content development and authoring tools that allow users to produce immersive training experiences that can be consumed across a wide variety of hardware devices. CREATE’s functionality and flexibility supports mission-specific customization without requiring technical expertise, making it scalable for various DoD training needs.

3. EMPACT TRAIN offers high-fidelity, immersive learning environments that allow students to train in real-world scenarios to develop a high level of proficiency and build confidence. Accessible across a range of training devices, EMPACT TRAIN provides secure, reliable access to mission-critical training anytime, anywhere, reinforcing readiness and adaptability for modern military operations.

“EMPACT III reflects years of feedback and collaboration with our customers, and we’ve crafted each component—CATALOG, CREATE, and TRAIN—to address their specific training needs,” stated Chris Verret, President & CTO of HTX Labs. “This platform introduces an entirely new level of security, scalability, and adaptability, providing a solution that’s directly responsive to the DoD’s evolving requirements”.

Explore EMPACT III at I/ITSEC 2024:

HTX Labs invites all I/ITSEC attendees to visit Booth #2409 to experience the new generation of the EMPACT platform and see its newly upgraded logo. In conjunction with the launch, HTX Labs also unveiled its redesigned website, offering enhanced information on EMPACT’s newest capabilities.

For more details, visit www.htxlabs.com or contact collaborate@htxlabs.com

The Next Generation of EMPACT

