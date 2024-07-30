HTX Labs Lands Multiple Task Orders on $90M IDIQ to Advance USAF Immersive Training Capabilities

HTX Labs has secured multiple task orders on $90M IDIQ contract with the USAF to provide immersive training solutions, enhancing training programs.

These task orders enable us to better meet the US Air Force's needs through our EMPACT platform.” — Chris Verret, President and CTO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs (“HTX”), a leading provider of immersive training technology and solutions, has secured numerous task orders with the US Air Force on our $90 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to deliver immersive training content and solutions across the US Air Force.

This IDIQ contract is a single vendor, decentralized contract that can be used across the Department of the Air Force, including the US Air Force (all MAJCOMs) and the US Space Force.

HTX Labs has secured the following task orders since being awarded the IDIQ to deliver cutting-edge immersive training solutions for the US Air Force:

- Digital classroom to support CV-22 immersive, aircraft familiarization training.

- Building a high-fidelity T-6 digital classroom to support immersive academics (transparent, wireframe aircraft) for the Electrical, Fuel, Hydraulic, Egress, and Engine systems, with the ability to identify specific system components.

- Expanding the immersive academics (transparent, wireframe aircraft) for the C-130 Fuel system, C-130 refuel procedures, F100 Engine, and ACES II Egress ejection seat.

- Building digital classrooms for the F-15E, F-22, B-1, and B-52 to develop immersive academics (transparent, wireframe aircraft) training and safe for maintenance procedures. Additionally, HTX is building immersive academics for munition AME and pylons, as well as digital classrooms to support an MHU-196 munitions loader, a Munitions Assembly Conveyor, and GBUs -38, -12, and -31v3.

- Continues to expand aerospace ground equipment (AGE) immersive training on the A/M32A-86, A/M32A-60, and the MJ-1B bomb lift.

- C-130 Crew Chief Track training for installation, operations and servicing of battery, flight deck lighting, utility reservoir and accumulator, ramp and door, nose and main landing gear and tires and conducting a preflight inspection.

- Creating a digital classroom for the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) to develop immersive academics for multiple systems, theory of operations and maintenance training.

The US Air Force acknowledges the value of immersive training as a critical component to modernize and enhance training programs. Highly engaging digital classrooms and advanced training simulations provide realistic scenarios that better prepare personnel for real-world challenges in a safe, controlled environment.

Immersive training that is highly accessible allows for repeated practice before real-world application, ensuring trainees can refine their skills, increase their retention and improve their decision making. Maintenance training is a primary focus area within the USAF, with technicians gaining hands-on experience with virtual equipment, improving proficiency and reducing equipment downtime. The adoption of these training solutions highlights the Air Force's commitment to maintaining a highly skilled and ready force.

“These awards not only demonstrate the Air Force's commitment to training modernization and their trust in our immersive training solutions but also enables HTX Labs to grow and expand our capabilities to deliver future training value to Airmen”, said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. “We have partnered with the Air Force for many years and we will continue to deliver innovative solutions in collaboration with the Air Force and other DoD services to fully meet the demand for an elevated training capability.”

“These task orders enable us to better meet the US Air Force's needs through our EMPACT platform," said Chris Verret, President and CTO of HTX Labs. “They are accelerating the delivery of a critical mass of interactive, digital classrooms that are relevant to a broad range of career fields. When coupled with EMPACT, these digital classrooms offer the Air Force immersive training solutions that are highly reusable, sharable across units and bases, deployable to XR and 2D hardware devices, sustainable via low and no-code lesson authoring tools, and simple to scale and distribute through our secure, ATO compliant cloud.”

----

About HTX Labs

As a leading immersive software company, HTX Labs develops and delivers immersive training software solutions and custom content services to maximize operational efficiency, improve safety, and scale training transformation across the defense industry and commercial enterprises.

HTX developed EMPACT®, a comprehensive immersive training platform, empowering users to create, distribute, and measure XR training programs anytime, anywhere, on any device, with anyone, at scale.

Media Inquiries:

Megan Fier

HTX Labs | Director of Marketing

htx.media@htxlabs.com