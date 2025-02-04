Craig Wills Joins HTX Labs as Senior Vice President of Defense Programs

Craig Wills, Senior Vice President of Defense Programs

HTX Labs welcomes Major General (Ret.) Craig Wills as SVP of Defense Programs. His USAF expertise will drive innovation in immersive training for the DoD.

We owe our warfighters modern military and cutting-edge training capability. HTX Labs offers the most capable immersive training platform in the world and I’m honored to join the team.” — Craig Wills, Senior Vice President of Defense Programs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs is pleased to announce that Major General (Ret.) Craig Wills has joined HTX Labs as Senior Vice President of Defense Programs. Craig retired after a 32-year career in the United States Air Force, where he served in a variety of operational, staff and training assignments, culminating as the 19th Air Force Commander.

HTX Labs, developer of the EMPACT® platform and a leader in immersive training technology for the Department of Defense (DoD), is excited to have Craig bring his extensive expertise to our team. Since joining HTX Labs in an advisory capacity in 2023, he has played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s defense strategy. As Senior Vice President of Defense Programs, he will bring decades of military experience, operational expertise, and strategic vision to HTX Labs' mission of aligning innovative solutions with the DoD’s mission to enhance readiness and combat capability across the armed services.

“HTX Labs is dedicated to supporting the DoD’s renewed focus on warfighting and lethality,” Wills said. “I am excited to join a company that is 100% focused on improving the quality of training for our warfighters and improving our nation’s defense posture. We owe our warfighters modern military and cutting-edge training capability. HTX Labs offers the most capable immersive training platform in the world and I’m honored to join the team.”

Major General Wills’ distinguished military career spans over 30 years, including leadership roles as Commander of Nineteenth Air Force, where he oversaw pilot training operations for the U.S. Air Force, and as the Director of Strategy for Pacific Air Forces, where he led the initial development of the ACE strategy. His deep understanding of the needs of modern warfighters positions him uniquely to support HTX Labs in delivering solutions that drive readiness, combat capability and operational excellence.

“Craig’s leadership and expertise in understanding the DoD’s priorities make him the ideal choice to lead our defense programs,” said Scott Schneider, CEO of HTX Labs. “As Senior Vice President of Defense Programs, he will spearhead our efforts to ensure HTX Labs delivers innovative and effective training solutions that directly support the evolving needs of the modern warfighter.”

HTX Labs’ EMPACT platform is the premier XR training platform in the DoD, delivering immersive and scalable training solutions that are cloud-based, forward-deployable and accessible across a spectrum of devices. The addition of Major General Wills to the leadership team reinforces HTX Labs’ commitment to supporting the DoD’s readiness goals and advancing the future of military training.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.