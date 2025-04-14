HTX Labs Selected by AFWERX for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) Opportunity ($5.8M) for the U.S. Air Force

HTX Labs has been selected by AFWERX for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) opportunity ($5.8 million) to Advance AI-Enabled Immersive Training for the U.S. Air Force

Providing immersive training to our warfighters is essential to ensuring mission readiness.” — Maj Ryan Wing of the Maine Air National Guard

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs has been selected for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) opportunity by AFWERX, with funding up to $5.8 million. This selection follows the successful completion of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II project in collaboration with the 100th Maintenance Group (MXG) at RAF Mildenhall in the UK, where HTX Labs delivered a virtual KC-135 aircraft maintenance training solution.

Expanding upon this previous effort, the STRATFI project will focus on developing a virtual F-108 engine digital classroom to support maintainers supporting the KC-135. The STRATFI initiative aims to deliver adaptations to the EMPACT immersive training platform that will provide for enriched, AI-powered immersive training that enhances both instructor lesson creation and student training outcomes.

“The backbone of the Air National Guard are our drill status guardsmen. However, these maintainers have limited opportunities to perform some of the more complex aircraft and engine repairs in a training environment,” said Maj Ryan Wing of the Maine Air National Guard. “Providing immersive training to our warfighters is essential to ensuring mission readiness. We are excited to leverage the expertise we have here at the 101st Air Refueling Wing to continue to build out this capability with HTX Labs. We look forward to further validating how XR technology can enhance training effectiveness and operational preparedness.”

As part of this selection, HTX Labs will partner with the 101st Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Squadron (101 MXS) of the Maine Air National Guard to drive key advancements in EMPACT. This includes integrating USAF Technical Order (TO) data to provide direct access to up-to-date technical information within immersive environments, expanding data and performance analytics for personalized learning experiences, and embedding AI across EMPACT’s CATALOG, CREATE, and TRAIN modules to optimize digital asset management, lesson creation and student learning. Additionally, the project will establish a virtual F-108 engine training classroom to validate the effectiveness of AI-driven immersive learning and real-time access to technical data in preparing maintainers for hands-on maintenance tasks.

The STRATFI initiative underscores HTX’s commitment to supporting the USAF’s vision for immersive training modernization and aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance training efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall mission readiness.

About HTX Labs

HTX Labs is a leader in immersive training solutions for the Department of Defense, committed to modernizing military training through secure, scalable, and learner-centric technologies. As the developer of EMPACT®, the premier XR training platform for the DoD, HTX Labs delivers innovative tools like a Digital Asset Repository and AI-powered EMPACT Assistants to enhance mission readiness and empower the next generation of defense forces. With a focus on excellence and collaboration, HTX Labs provides vendor-agnostic solutions that transform training and support the evolving needs of government and commercial organizations.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability.

