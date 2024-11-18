MPD Searching for Stolen Kitten
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a kitten taken during a burglary of a residence in Southeast.
On Friday, November 15, 2024, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the suspects entered a locked residence in the 2400 block of 15th Place, Southeast. The suspects took a kitten and property from the residence and then fled the scene.
The kitten is described as a two-month-old Tortoiseshell kitten and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who has seen this kitten or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24177842
###
