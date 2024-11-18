MPD Investigating Fatal Northwest Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Northwest.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, at approximately 6:32 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as, 31-year-old Vance Contee of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24178403

###