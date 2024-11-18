Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,100 New WV Business Registrations for October of 2024

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,100 new businesses statewide during the month of October according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Calhoun County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of seven new business registrations, a 2.70% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Wayne, Pocahontas, Clay and Jackson County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Calhoun County - 2.70% growth Wayne County - 1.90% growth Pocahontas County - 1.87% growth Clay County - 1.82% growth Jackson County - 1.80% growth

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in October include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 129 new registrations Berkeley County - 93 new registrations Monongalia County - 87 new registrations Raleigh County - 73 new registrations Jefferson County - 72 new registrations

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,563 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024. Wayne County led all 55 counties with an 18.24% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

