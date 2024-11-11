Health Issues Men Aren’t Talking About

Health challenges men face

By breaking down some of these common health issues and providing actionable, natural strategies for each, Movember becomes more than just a month of awareness – it’s a movement to empower men to reclaim their health. Here are some of most significant health challenges men face:

Prostate health

Prostate cancer is a significant concern for men, particularly those over 50. The prostate gland undergoes changes with age, often resulting in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which can lead to uncomfortable urinary symptoms like frequent urination, especially at night, a weak urinary stream and discomfort. Hormonal changes, particularly an increase in oestrogen and a decrease in testosterone, contribute to prostate growth.

Decline in testosterone levels

Testosterone levels typically peak in young adulthood and gradually decline with age. This decrease can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, reduced muscle mass, mood swings and decreased libido. In some cases, low testosterone levels can also increase the risk of osteoporosis and cardiovascular issues.

Depression and anxiety

Mental health challenges, particularly depression and anxiety, are common among men, yet often go unaddressed due to stigma. Factors like stress, relationship issues and work pressure all contribute to men’s mental health struggles. Men are less likely than women to seek help for these issues, which can lead to worsening symptoms and other health risks, including substance abuse and suicide.

Obesity

Increased body fat, particularly around the abdomen, is common among men and is associated with higher risks for diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other health issues. Excess abdominal fat can also lower testosterone, creating a cycle where low testosterone promotes weight gain, which in turn further lowers testosterone.

Cardiovascular disease

Men are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and stroke, largely due to the dietary and lifestyle factors listed below.