Rapidly Growing Odessa Makes Five Key Hires in Europe

Odessa

Leading asset finance software company adds experienced executives to thriving team

Each brings a unique set of skills that complement our industry-leading software, strengthening our ability to serve clients and drive continued growth in our key markets in Europe & around the globe.” — Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein

LONDON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odessa , the leading provider of technology solutions dedicated to asset finance, is pleased to announce the appointment of five key executives to bolster its deep industry expertise and leadership team in Europe. The strategic hiring of these key senior leaders – who bring a combined experience of more than 75+ years helping asset finance companies achieve their goals – underscores the company’s commitment to expanding the breadth of its market presence in Europe and enhancing the customer experience.* Antony Clegg joins as SVP of Client Partner and Product Management. He brings nearly 20 years of experience from Alfa Systems, working with some of the biggest names in equipment and automotive finance throughout Europe, leading the successful delivery of several large system transformations.* Kris Turner takes on the role of VP of Business Development, leveraging his extensive experience from Apak Group and Sopra Banking Software, where he held senior roles in account management, business development, and sales enablement.* Colin Fleischmann, based in Munich, has become VP of Business Development. Colin joins from Solifi where he was Director of Global Accounts and Business Development and spent over 17 years with White Clarke Group prior to their acquisition.* Pierre-Yves Le Roux, now Odessa’s VP of Delivery Management, brings 20+ years of experience as Deputy CPO of lending products at Sopra Banking Software, and a rich history of successful project delivery at Linedata prior to Sopra.* Stefan Neuweger, Director of Presales, has been a senior expert on leasing for more than 25 years, most recently spending 6 years with Sofico.“In addition to our technology, Odessa differentiates itself by hiring knowledgeable executives who understand, from the inside, the challenges faced by those our software serves,” said Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein. "Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and experiences that complement our industry-leading software, strengthening our ability to serve clients and drive continued growth in our key markets in Europe and around the globe.”About OdessaOdessa is the world’s largest software company dedicated to asset finance, providing an end-to-end platform for lease and loan origination, servicing, and remarketing. Specializing in the equipment and auto finance industries, Odessa empowers businesses to scale, innovate, and stay ahead of market trends through cutting-edge solutions. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, with a global presence spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Odessa's 1,000+ strong team supports a diverse range of clients worldwide. Committed to client success, Odessa combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to deliver transformative results at every stage of the asset finance lifecycle. For more information, visit www.odessainc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.