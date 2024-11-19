Clean Group Doubles Service Capacity with New State-of-the-Art Cleaning Facility in Blacktown and North Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group is excited to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art cleaning facility in commercial cleaning North Sydney and Blacktown , marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth. This expansion will effectively double Clean Group’s service capacity, allowing the company to better serve its clients and meet the increasing demand for high-quality commercial cleaning services.

The new facilities, strategically located in both Blacktown and North Sydney, are equipped with the latest cleaning technologies, enhancing Clean Group's ability to provide efficient and effective services. These upgrades are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing top-tier cleaning solutions, ensuring client satisfaction, and staying ahead of industry trends.

“Our new facilities will allow us to serve more clients while maintaining the high standards Clean Group is known for,” said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. “With advanced equipment and an expanded team, we are now better positioned to meet the growing demand for commercial cleaning Blacktown and commercial cleaning North Sydney. We are committed to providing efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly cleaning solutions for businesses in these areas.”

This expansion not only increases Clean Group’s operational capacity but also enhances its ability to offer a wider range of specialized cleaning services, including high-rise window cleaning, carpet steam cleaning, and eco-friendly solutions. With these new facilities, Clean Group aims to continue its legacy of excellence in commercial cleaning, providing businesses across Sydney with tailored services that meet their unique needs.

For more information about Clean Group’s expanded services or to learn more about the new facilities, please visit www.clean-group.com.au.

Commercial Cleaning in Sydney

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

