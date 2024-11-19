Clean Group to Attend Australian Cleaning Industry Expo 2024, Showcasing Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Logo

commercial cleaning company logo

cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning company in Sydney, is excited to announce its attendance at the Australian Cleaning Industry Expo 2024, taking place from September 12-14, 2024, at the International Convention Centre Sydney. As a key attendee at this prestigious event, Clean Group will engage with industry leaders, innovators, and cleaning professionals to explore the latest advancements in cleaning technologies and sustainable practices.

Key highlights of Clean Group’s participation include:

Demonstration of Eco-Friendly Cleaning Technologies: Clean Group will showcase cutting-edge, environmentally friendly cleaning equipment and solutions designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing cleaning efficiency.

Presentation on Sustainable Practices in Commercial Cleaning: Clean Group will be sharing insights on how sustainability can be integrated into commercial cleaning services, helping businesses achieve cleaner, greener, and healthier workspaces.

Interactive Booth Featuring Clean Group’s Services: Clean Group’s booth will display its comprehensive range of cleaning services, including specialized offerings such as office cleaning Sydney, high-rise window cleaning, and carpet maintenance.

One-on-One Consultations with Clean Group’s Expert Team: Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Clean Group’s experienced team, gaining personalized advice on improving cleaning protocols and enhancing workplace hygiene.

The expo offers Clean Group an excellent platform to connect with industry peers, stay informed on the latest trends, and highlight its office cleaners Sydney services to potential clients looking for sustainable and reliable cleaning solutions.

For more information about Clean Group and its services, please visit www.clean-group.com.au.

Suji Siv
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
281889018398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Commercial Cleaning in Sydney

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Clean Group to Attend Australian Cleaning Industry Expo 2024, Showcasing Sustainable Cleaning Solutions

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Suji Siv
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
281889018398
Company/Organization
Clean Group
Shop 1B/189 Kent St
Sydney, 2000
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Visit Newsroom
About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group

More From This Author
Clean Group to Attend Australian Cleaning Industry Expo 2024, Showcasing Sustainable Cleaning Solutions
Clean Group Introduces Innovative App to Enhance Cleaning Services and Improve Client Communication
Clean Group Celebrates 23 Years of Exceptional Commercial & Office Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW
View All Stories From This Author