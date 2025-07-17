Clean Group Sets New Standard for Commercial Cleaning With ISO Certification and Eco-Friendly Services

commercial cleaning company logo Why Choose Clean Group as Your Local Cleaning Provider in Sydney cleaners Commercial Cleaning Services

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Australia, is proud to announce its continued commitment to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly cleaning solutions across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. With over 25 years of experience, Clean Group has earned its reputation as a trusted name in the commercial cleaning industry, serving businesses of all sizes—from small offices to large medical and industrial facilities.

Backed by an ISO certification, Clean Group adheres to the highest global standards in Quality Management (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), and Occupational Health & Safety (ISO 45001). This triple certification underscores the company’s dedication to excellence, sustainability, and workplace safety.

“We’re proud to set a new benchmark in commercial cleaning,” says Suji Siv, Founder and Managing Director of Clean Group. “Our focus on consistency, safety, and customer satisfaction makes us a preferred cleaning partner for hundreds of Australian businesses.”

Why Clean Group Is the Clear Choice for Commercial Cleaning

Customised Cleaning Plans Starting at $30: Clean Group offers affordable, flexible plans tailored to the unique needs of every business.

Proven Track Record: With a 4.9-star average rating across Google, Oneflare, Bing, and Yellow Pages, Clean Group continues to exceed client expectations.

Wide Service Coverage: Clean Group serves over 230 suburbs across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, with fast response times and localized teams.

No Lock-In Contracts: Clients can enjoy professional service without being tied to long-term agreements.

100% Cleaning Guarantee: If a client is not satisfied, Clean Group will rectify the issue or offer a free re-clean within 24 hours.

Green Cleaning Methods: All products used are non-toxic, environmentally safe, and suitable for sensitive environments like healthcare and childcare.

Free Deep Clean for New Clients: First-time customers enjoy a complimentary initial deep clean when they sign up for recurring services.

Unmatched Quality Assurance and Safety

Clean Group distinguishes itself with a proactive quality control process, including scheduled site inspections every six weeks, performance checklists, client feedback loops, and preventive measures to address potential issues early. Every team member is police-verified, insured, and trained in WHS compliance, ensuring peace of mind for clients and safe working conditions for staff.

24/7 Scheduling and Dedicated Support

Clean Group operates on flexible schedules, including overnight and weekend cleaning, making it ideal for businesses looking to minimize disruptions. Each client is assigned a dedicated account manager and has access to 24/7 customer support for smooth, personalized service.

Clean Group’s Continued Mission

Clean Group’s mission is simple yet powerful: to make every workplace in Australia cleaner, safer, and healthier—one surface at a time. With a solid foundation of ethical practices, modern cleaning technologies, and a customer-first approach, the company continues to redefine industry standards.

Businesses looking for reliable, certified, and results-driven commercial cleaning can visit www.clean-group.com.au to request a free onsite quote or learn more about the company's full range of services.

