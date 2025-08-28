Clean Group Launches 24/7 Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions in Sydney, is proud to announce the launch of its new 24/7 commercial cleaning services, offering round-the-clock professional cleaning solutions for businesses throughout the greater Sydney area.

With the opening of Clean Group's new strategically located city office at 1b L1/299 Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000 maintenance, emergency cleanup, or specialized services during non-business hours."

The expanded service hours are supported by a newly implemented 24-hour phone answering system, ensuring that client inquiries and service requests are promptly addressed regardless of when they are made.

Key features of Clean Group's 24/7 commercial cleaning services include:
Emergency cleanup response for unexpected situations
Overnight deep cleaning for retail and office spaces
Specialized cleaning services during off-peak hours to minimize business disruption
Regular maintenance programs customizable to any schedule

This service expansion represents Clean Group's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Sydney's business community and reinforces the company's position as an industry leader in commercial cleaning solutions.

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

