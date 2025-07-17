Clean Group Commercial Cleaning moves in to heart of Sydney CBD with the new office address

commercial cleaning company logo The Best Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW cleaners Commercial Cleaning Services Why Choose Clean Group as Your Local Cleaning Provider in Sydney

Clean Group announces the relocation of its Sydney office to 299 Elizabeth Street to enhance service delivery and better support its growing client base.

Our mission is to raise the standard of commercial cleaning in Australia by combining innovation, professionalism, and care for the environment.” — — Suji Siv, Founder & CEO, Clean Group

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group: Australia’s Premier Commercial Cleaning Company Delivering Excellence Across Sydney and Beyond

In today’s fast-paced and health-conscious world, the demand for professional cleaning services that combine efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility has never been greater. Clean Group proudly stands at the forefront of Australia’s commercial cleaning industry, bringing over 25 years of expertise to businesses across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and other major cities. With a dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Clean Group offers customized cleaning solutions designed to maintain pristine, healthy, and welcoming environments in workplaces, medical centers, schools, retail outlets, and more.

Who We Are: The Clean Group Story

Founded by Suji Siv, Clean Group has grown from a small local cleaning company to one of the most trusted commercial cleaning brands in Australia. Headquartered in Sydney, Clean Group combines state-of-the-art cleaning technology, highly skilled professionals, and an unwavering commitment to eco-friendly practices to serve a diverse client base spanning various industries.

Our mission is simple: to provide unmatched cleaning quality through a dedicated workforce trained in the latest cleaning techniques and safety standards. We pride ourselves on being a family-owned and operated business, ensuring personalized service, consistent quality, and a strong community connection in every project we undertake.

Leadership and Vision: Meet Suji Siv, Founder & CEO

At the helm of Clean Group is Suji Siv, a visionary leader with more than 25 years of industry experience. As Founder, CEO, and Managing Director, Suji has been instrumental in shaping Clean Group’s growth and reputation for excellence.

Suji’s leadership philosophy centers on:

Operational Excellence: Overseeing every department to ensure seamless service delivery and continuous improvement.

Team Development: Investing in ongoing training and professional growth to empower our cleaning teams with the skills and knowledge needed to excel.

Sustainability: Championing eco-friendly products and processes to reduce environmental impact without compromising cleanliness or safety.

Customer Focus: Prioritizing client satisfaction through tailored solutions, proactive communication, and a 100% service satisfaction guarantee.

Suji is also a recognized industry thought leader, regularly contributing insights on cleaning innovations, green cleaning practices, and workplace hygiene to the Clean Group blog and industry forums.

Our Skilled Team: Professionals Committed to Quality

Clean Group employs over 50 dedicated cleaning professionals, each extensively trained to deliver exceptional service tailored to the unique needs of commercial and residential clients. Our recruitment process emphasizes not only skill and experience but also trustworthiness, reliability, and a passion for delivering spotless results.

Regional Operations Managers:

Stephen: Oversees daily cleaning operations in Sydney, ensuring client feedback is addressed promptly and quality standards are consistently met.

Amelia: Leads commercial cleaning teams in Melbourne and manages projects across Brisbane, ensuring operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

Beau: Supervises Brisbane operations, coordinating schedules and staff to deliver high-quality cleaning services tailored to client needs.

Cleaning Supervisors & Team Leads:

Linda: Strategizes project planning, manages supplies, and supervises cleaning crews to maintain high standards across all projects.

Natasha: Leads Brisbane commercial cleaning teams, ensuring protocols are strictly followed and safety is prioritized.

Harry: With three years at Clean Group, manages teams onsite, supporting staff and ensuring every cleaning task meets our quality benchmarks.

Sam: Handles client site inspections and prepares detailed, customized quotes based on thorough assessments.

Frontline Cleaners:

Joshua, Samuel, Sagar, and others: These committed professionals are the backbone of Clean Group, bringing years of hands-on experience cleaning offices, medical centers, warehouses, retail stores, gyms, childcare centers, and more.

All team members are police-checked, insured, and vaccinated, underscoring our commitment to security, safety, and professionalism.

Our Comprehensive Cleaning Services

Clean Group is proud to offer a broad portfolio of cleaning services designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern businesses and residential complexes.

Commercial Cleaning

We specialize in commercial cleaning services for offices, warehouses, retail spaces, malls, and corporate buildings. Our team is trained to perform everything from daily janitorial tasks to deep cleaning and virus disinfection.

Key offerings include:

Daily/weekly office cleaning – Dusting, vacuuming, mopping, restroom sanitation, kitchen cleaning, and more.

Warehouse and industrial cleaning – Thorough cleaning of floors, storage areas, machinery, and high-traffic spaces.

Retail cleaning – Maintaining spotless storefronts and customer areas to create inviting environments.

Medical Cleaning

Clean Group provides expert cleaning and disinfection services tailored for:

Hospitals

Medical clinics

Pharmacies

Laboratories

Our medical cleaning protocols comply with stringent industry hygiene standards, using hospital-grade disinfectants and non-toxic products safe for patients and staff.

Childcare and School Cleaning

Recognizing the sensitivity of environments involving children, we employ 100% non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning products to ensure safety and cleanliness in:

Childcare centers

Preschools

Primary and secondary schools

Regular deep cleaning, toy sanitization, and bathroom maintenance are conducted to create healthy spaces conducive to learning and play.

Gym and Fitness Center Cleaning

Gyms require meticulous hygiene to prevent germ spread. Our gym cleaning services include:

Equipment cleaning and disinfection

Floor and locker room sanitation

Deep cleaning of showers and common areas

We help gym owners maintain a spotless, safe facility that keeps members confident and healthy.

Strata and Residential Cleaning

Clean Group offers strata cleaning services for residential complexes, ensuring common areas such as:

Hallways

Lobbies

Staircases

Gardens

Elevators

are maintained to the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

COVID-19 and Virus Disinfection

In response to the ongoing need for infection control, Clean Group specializes in post-virus disinfection cleaning, using EPA-approved disinfectants and proven protocols to sanitize workplaces swiftly and effectively, helping clients reopen safely.

Our Commitment to Sustainability and Safety

Clean Group is proud to be one of the first 100% green cleaning service providers in New South Wales. Our commitment to the environment is reflected in every aspect of our operations:

We exclusively use organic, non-toxic, biodegradable cleaning products that are safe for people and pets.

Our team is trained in high-performance, eco-friendly cleaning techniques that reduce water and chemical waste.

We comply fully with the Modern Slavery Act and maintain strict ethical standards in workplace behavior and supplier relations.

Safety is paramount: all cleaners undergo regular safety training, wear appropriate protective equipment, and follow rigorous protocols to minimize risks to themselves and clients.

Quality Assurance and Customer Satisfaction

Our success is built on delivering consistent, exceptional results with a customer-centric approach:

ISO Certified: Clean Group holds prestigious ISO certification, demonstrating our adherence to international standards in quality, safety, and environmental management.

Proactive Quality Control: We conduct routine inspections every 6 weeks, with detailed reporting to clients to ensure continuous improvement.

5 Star Rating: Across Google, Yellow Pages, Bing, and One flare, Clean Group maintains an outstanding 5 average rating with over 250 positive client reviews.

Tailored Cleaning Plans: We understand every business has unique needs. Our plans start as low as $30, customized for your budget and cleaning requirements.

No Lock-in Contracts: Enjoy flexible weekly or monthly hiring options with no long-term commitments—pay only for the service you use.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee: If you’re not satisfied, we promise a quick resolution or a free re-clean.

How to Engage Clean Group

We’ve simplified the process to make hiring professional cleaners easy and hassle-free:

Step 1: Contact Us

Call 0291607469 or visit our website to request a free, no-obligation onsite quote. Our friendly customer service team is available 24/7 to answer your questions.

Step 2: Onsite Assessment and Quote

Our experts visit your premises to assess your cleaning needs in detail and provide a transparent, customized quote tailored to your facility and budget.

Step 3: Review and Confirm

Discuss the plan with our team, make any adjustments, and approve the cleaning schedule. We then assign a dedicated team of cleaners and supervisors to start delivering the service.

Service Areas

Clean Group proudly serves a wide network of suburbs and cities, ensuring local presence and quick response times:

Greater Sydney Region: Sydney CBD, Inner West, Eastern Suburbs, Western Suburbs, Northern Beaches, Hills District, Southern Suburbs, and Canterbury-Bankstown.

Melbourne: Across metropolitan Melbourne and surrounding areas.

Brisbane: Brisbane metropolitan and greater Queensland.

Auckland, New Zealand: We have extended our trusted services internationally to select suburbs in Auckland.

Testimonials: What Our Clients Say

Our clients’ satisfaction drives everything we do. Here are a few highlights from recent reviews:

“The Clean Group's services have been a game-changer for our business! Skilled, efficient, and dependable.” – Noah Smith

“Highly impressed with their attention to detail and customer service. Our offices have never looked better.” – Amir Khan

“Professional, reliable, and friendly cleaners who consistently exceed our expectations.” – Daisy Kiley

“Excellent service and eco-friendly cleaning products that made our medical center safer for staff and patients.” – Myriam Muñoz

Read more reviews on Google and other trusted platforms to see why businesses choose Clean Group.

Contact Information

For inquiries or to book your cleaning service, please reach out to us:

Phone: 02 9160 7469 (Sydney) | 1300 141 946 (General)

Email: sales@clean-group.com.au

Address: 1B L1, 299 Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Website: www.clean-group.com.au

With a legacy of trust, professionalism, and innovation, Clean Group remains Australia’s preferred commercial cleaning partner. We combine skilled personnel, environmentally responsible products, and a client-first approach to deliver clean spaces where your business can thrive.

Partner with Clean Group today to experience the highest standard of cleaning tailored specifically for your commercial or residential needs. We don’t just clean — we create healthier, safer, and more productive environments.

