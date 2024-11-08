MiaRec Unveils Game-Changing Upgrades to LLM-Based Topic Analysis

With the new upgrades to our LLM-based Topic Analysis, we’re giving contact centers the ability to not only pinpoint critical customer issues but also understand why they matter.” — Gennadiy Bezko, CEO of MiaRec

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiaRec, a leader in Conversation Intelligence solutions, is thrilled to announce enhancements to their LLM-based Topic Analysis: justification and relevance scoring. Building on the features delivered last quarter, these cutting-edge upgrades will further boost how organizations interpret and leverage customer data, providing unparalleled accuracy and deeper insights that will energize the approach to customer engagement.With MiaRec’s new LLM-based Topic Analysis features, contact centers can quickly and easily see why AI determines that a topic is relevant and a score from 0-10 as to how significant it is. These innovative tools were designed to highlight critical areas for immediate attention and provide essential insights into customer interactions, streamlining the prioritization of follow-up actions and strategic initiatives.With the synergy of justification and relevance scoring, topics are no longer isolated. They are assessed for their importance and context within the overall data landscape. Whether the goal is to rapidly identify urgent issues and their implications, detect trending topics and gauge customer sentiment for more effective campaigns, or gain insights into user feedback to inform future innovations, MiaRec’s upgraded Topic Analysis is designed to be user-friendly and exceptionally precise.“With the new upgrades to our LLM-based Topic Analysis, we’re giving contact centers the ability to not only pinpoint critical customer issues but also understand why they matter. This transparency transforms data into actionable insights, enabling teams to make quicker, more informed decisions that directly improve customer satisfaction and drive business results.”— Gennadiy Bezko, CEO, MiaRecArmed with justification and relevance scores within LLM-based Topic Analysis, contact centers can focus on boosting what truly matters - serving their customers.About MiaRecMiaRec offers Automated Quality Management and Conversation Intelligence solutions for contact centers worldwide. Our platform is designed to automate workflows, save costs, boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, grow revenue, and drive digital transformation. With MiaRec, contact centers gain full visibility into their performance and can transform inaccessible call center data into valuable customer insights, all while ensuring compliance.Founded in 2013, the Silicon Valley-based company serves more than 500 healthcare organizations, insurance firms, retail companies, financial services institutions, and other customer-first companies worldwide. Learn more at www.miarec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.