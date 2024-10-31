Jen Charlton of Maryland Named VFAF National Ambassador, Announced Berney Flowers for Veterans for America First

Jen Charlton named VFAF National Ambassador

Jen Charlton of Maryland's Tellin’ It Like It Is! show on WFMD Named VFAF National Ambassador, Announced Lt. Col. Berney Flowers for Veterans for America First

Jen is a force for Saving America in Maryland and we are honored to have her join our national team.” — Jared Craig VFAF VP

BALTIMORE , MD, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies: The official press of Veterans for America First Jen Charlton joins the VFAF team as a National Ambassador announced Berney Flowers Political Director.Jen is a strategic communications and management consultant with experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. Currently, Jen and her husband own multiple businesses, including Sweeties Company and Total Fitness at South River. Jen produces and hosts a weekly radio show and podcast, The Jen Charlton Show – Tellin’ It Like It Is! on WFMD every Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. She broadcasts out of Frederick, Maryland and has been on air since 2014.Jen was appointed in the Hogan Administration by the Secretary of the Department of Human Services as the Director of Community Outreach working with all the Directors of Social Services and then as the Director of Communications at Baltimore City Department of Social Services (BCDSS).Prior to working at the State of Maryland, Jen served as Executive Director of Mission of Mercy’s MD-PA mobile medical program for 3 ½ years. She was responsible for overseeing a turnaround of the program through restructuring of program operations and significant fundraising efforts in multiple million-dollar fundraising campaigns. She oversaw administrative and operational budgets, and other program delivery needs including coordinating supportive services and in-kind donations with CEOs of hospitals in several major markets including Frederick, Gettysburg, and Harrisburg. She designed and implemented a capital fundraising campaign to replace a mobile medical unit. She then envisioned a mobile dental unit and worked collaboratively with the medical team to develop the program that would enhance their existing dental services and substantially increase the number of patients served.Jen was Miss Maryland 1985 with the Miss America Program and Past President of the Frederick County Commission for Women. She is an accomplished jazz vocalist and loves to cook. Jen is a caregiver for her 96-year-old blind father-in-law and resides in the Frederick, Maryland area with her husband, son, elderly parents and three pets.In other VFAF NewsThe national veteran's organization offer their VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary for free to help boost the presidential campaign. "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming free on the organizational website: https://vfaf.us/veterans-for-america-first-launches-free-documentary-to-help-mobilize-voters-for-trump-ahead-of-election Also, recently Celestine "CJ" James with Annie's Legacy an Ambassador with Georgia Veterans for America First delivered Truckloads of Hurricane Relief to Georgia’s Fort Eisenhower base VFAF - Annie's Legacy, with Veterans for America First, Georgia Freedom Caucus, and Mark Lajoye from President Trumps national veterans' coalition worked together to coordinate the delivery which was initially delayed by the base: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/754968740/georgia-veterans-for-america-first-delivered-truckloads-of-hurricane-relief-to-georgia-s-fort-eisenhower-base-vfaf

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

