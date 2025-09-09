Cindi Holland of Michigan Appointed as a VFAF National Ambassador said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First

Cindi Holland Veterans for America First

Veterans for America First (VFAF) Appoints Cindi Holland as National Ambassador for Michigan joining a national team of over 80 VFAF nationwide team members

Cindi Holland’s leadership and dedication will strengthen VFAF in Michigan, supporting veterans and advancing conservative, America First values” — Frederic Mulika VFAF National

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First (VFAF), a national organization dedicated to advancing conservative values and supporting veterans, first responders, and their families, is proud to announce the appointment of Cindi Holland of Michigan as a National Ambassador.Cindi Holland is a highly respected grassroots leader with an extensive record of public service and conservative activism, including:Heritage Action Sentinel (2013–present) ,Republican Precinct Delegate (2018–present) ,Delegate to the Republican State and National Convention (2024)Board of Directors, Michigan Conservative Union (2019) ,Studied the American Revolution and the U.S. Constitution at Hillsdale College ,Co-Chair, 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution (Livingston County) – successfully passed (2019–2020) ,First Vice President, Republican Women’s Federation of Michigan (2019–2023).Cindi brings both experience and dedication to the mission of VFAF, and the organization is honored to welcome her to its leadership team.“Cindi will focus on building a strong Michigan State Chapter team dedicated to endorsing and supporting America First candidates across the state. Her leadership and grassroots experience will help advance VFAF’s mission while amplifying the voices of Michigan conservatives,” said Jared Craig, VFAF National Vice President.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/656912761/vfaf-veterans-for-trump-travel-to-israel-meeting-with-the-knesset-and-idf-to-work-on-combating-ptsd-and-veteran-suicide/

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement by Veterans for America First

