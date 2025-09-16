John Reid for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia endorsed by VFAF Veterans for America First said J. Shayne Snavely

John Reid VFAF Veterans for America First endorsement VFAF Virginia State Chapter Veterans for America First VFAF's Shayne Snavely with John Reid Veterans for America First

J. Shayne Snavely National Ambassador and VFAF VA State Chapter Vice President announced the endorsement of John Reid for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia

Veterans for America First proudly endorses John Reid for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia — a leader committed to putting Virginia’s veterans first” — J. Shayne Snavely

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First Endorses John Reid for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia:A lifelong Virginian and graduate of Baylor University, Reid began his service to the nation as one of the final interns in President Ronald Reagan’s Los Angeles office after he left the White House. He later served as Communications Director for U.S. Senator George Allen and went on to lead as Chief Communications Officer for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), the nation’s largest post-9/11 veterans organization. In that role, Reid worked tirelessly to ensure America’s heroes received the care, respect, and recognition they earned through service.For nearly a decade, John Reid was the award-winning host of the WRVA Morning Show, giving a strong, consistent voice to the issues facing veterans, military families, and law enforcement. He also founded The Virginia Council, a grassroots effort to defend Virginia’s heritage, strengthen civic education, and protect freedom for future generations.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/656912761/vfaf-veterans-for-trump-travel-to-israel-meeting-with-the-knesset-and-idf-to-work-on-combating-ptsd-and-veteran-suicide/

