J. Shayne Snavely of Virginia Appointed as VFAF National Ambassador said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First

RICHMOND , VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for America First Veterans for America First (VFAF) today announced the appointment of J. Shayne Snavely as Ambassador for the Commonwealth of Virginia.Snavely will also serve as Vice President on the forthcoming re-launch of the official Virginia State Chapter.A U.S. Army veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, Snavely has served the nation and his community as a military and government contractor, a professional in executive protection, a businessman, and a political consultant/operative. He also contributed to the training mission at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (Special Forces School), supporting America’s premier special operations forces.Snavely has held senior roles in Virginia politics, including serving as a Senior Advisor and Senior Legislative Aide for two state senators from January 2021 through December 2023. In 2022, he worked directly with Senator Bryce Reeves to help secure passage of Virginia’s military benefits income tax subtraction bill—a landmark measure establishing phased tax relief for military retirement benefits and surviving spouses.Snavely was present at the Governor’s bill signing ceremony in Quantico, VA, marking a historic step in supporting veterans and their families.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a grassroots America First organization founded in 2015 (originally as Veterans for Trump). It supports conservative veterans and veterans' issues through political engagement, community outreach, and advocacy Vet Force is VFAF's recently launched national volunteer program, officially inaugurated in January 2025.Modeled on the campaign-style "Trump Force 47," Vet Force mobilizes veterans, law enforcement, and patriotic civilians into "boots-on-the-ground" volunteer teams. These teams engage in emergency relief, public safety advocacy, youth mentoring, voter education, disaster response, and support for MAGA-aligned campaigns. In Georgia, Vet Force is led by Devonta "Sully" Sullivan, a former police officer now serving as National Ambassador. Sullivan's team has restored a shelter at Park Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta and recently organized a holiday blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross—efforts aimed at addressing homelessness, healthcare shortages, and community revitalization.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/656912761/vfaf-veterans-for-trump-travel-to-israel-meeting-with-the-knesset-and-idf-to-work-on-combating-ptsd-and-veteran-suicide/

