Georgia Veterans for America First delivered Truckloads of Hurricane Relief to Georgia’s Fort Eisenhower base VFAF

Annie's Legacy, with Veterans for America First, Georgia Freedom Caucus, and Mark Lajoye from President Trumps national veterans' coalition worked together.

Veterans for America First is honored to have played a part in this significate role of hurricane relief, with Annie's Legacy, assisting our Georgia veterans and service members.” — Jared Craig VFAF VP

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Veterans for America First Annie's Legacy, with Veterans for America First, Georgia Freedom Caucus, and Mark Lajoye from President Trumps national veterans' coalition, delivered two truckloads of hurricane relief to Veterans and active service members still in need at Georgia’s Fort Eisenhower base.Celestine James “CJ” is a retired Army supply sergeant, who lives at the Providence Family Homes on Georgia’s Fort Eisenhower base, is an Ambassador with Veterans for America First ( http://VFAF.US ). Celestine’s military training and experience provided her with the background to be prepared to take action in such a crisis as Hurricane relief efforts.CJ has been active with the http://VFAF.US national veterans’ group whose focus is political and worked on the Herchel Walker for Senate campaign last cycle. CJ has for years been involved with charitable efforts to house veterans, assist military victims of domestic violence and feed the hungry.CJ was in the process of launching her forthcoming non-profit “Annie’s Legacy” when the hurricane hit and created hardships for military families living on base. According to CJ young families at E-4, and below grades, struggle financially with children and rely on food stamps and the food bank just off base.The quality of life for those at the lower pay grade is a reality acknowledged by the military who has a liaison handling food stamp distribution for the on base families in need according to CJ.When Hurricane Helene hit it, it created damage and debris that has still not been cleaned up. It also created a shortage in supplies at the food bank. The base itself was not prepared for the storm and went dark for an extended period. “The U.S. Army Cyber Command base should never go dark” said Celestine James “CJ”On October 8th, 2024, CJ became active in attempting to coordinate relief efforts to Fort Eisenhower base which was hit hard. In the spirit of newly formed “Annie’s Legacy” CJ took matters into her own hands and acquired two truckloads of Hurricane relief supplies to donate on base to those in need.Met with bureaucracy and red tape the truckloads of relief were held up and not permitted to be delivered on base. See: https://vfaf.us/hurricane-relief-to-military-families-in-need-at-georgias-fort-eisenhower-base-delayed-raising-questions-about-partisan-politics-on-base Veterans for America First working with the Georgia Freedom Caucus and Mark Lajoye from President Trump's National Veterans Coalition, who is also a VFAF Ambassador, went into action to expedite the process. https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/60899216-99c6-4e78-9f1c-d6b508e295bc On October 21st, 2024, just days after VFAF and partners got involved, Celestine James “CJ” and her team at Annie’s Legacy successfully made the delivery.Media Inquiries for Celestine James “CJ” can be sent to Connect@VFAF.US

