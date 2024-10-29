Rep Elise Stefanik endorsed for reelection (NY-21) by Veterans for America First announced VFAF's Elizabeth Helgelien

VFAF Endorses Congresswoman Elise Stefanik , House GOP Conference Chair, for reelection (NY-21)

VFAF Endorses Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, House GOP Conference Chair, for reelection (NY-21) announced Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF communications director

Stefanik is a true America First patriot who will fight for our agenda, fight for Trump and fight to Save America!” — Jared Craig VFAF VP

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of VFAF Veterans for America First The national veteran's organization has announced its endorsement of Elise Stefanik, House GOP Conference Chair, for reelection (NY-21).Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was born and raised in Upstate New York. Elise has worked tirelessly on behalf of her district’s hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, students, seniors, service members, military families, and veterans. She has a proven track record of advocating at the highest level of our government to deliver real results to Upstate New York and the North Country.In other VFAF News:The national veteran's organization offer their VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary for free to help boost the presidential campaign. "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming free on the organizational website: https://vfaf.us/veterans-for-america-first-launches-free-documentary-to-help-mobilize-voters-for-trump-ahead-of-election Also, recently Celestine "CJ" James with Annie's Legacy an Ambassador with Georgia Veterans for America First delivered Truckloads of Hurricane Relief to Georgia’s Fort Eisenhower base VFAF - Annie's Legacy, with Veterans for America First, Georgia Freedom Caucus, and Mark Lajoye from President Trumps national veterans' coalition worked together to coordinate the delivery which was initially delayed by the base: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/754968740/georgia-veterans-for-america-first-delivered-truckloads-of-hurricane-relief-to-georgia-s-fort-eisenhower-base-vfaf

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

