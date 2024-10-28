MPD Seeks Suspects in a Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who forced their way into an apartment and took property.

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the suspects forced entry through a basement door of an apartment in the 700 block of Peabody Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the home and took property. The then suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24166822

