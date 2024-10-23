Lancaster DUI and Drug Court Program Joint Graduation

The Lancaster County DUI Court and Lancaster County Adult Drug Court held a joint graduation ceremony and celebration on September 16, 2024. The event marked the successful completion of a demanding program that involved comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for ten graduates. Judges Ryan Post and Judge Darla Ideus presided over the ceremony, which featured remarks by Chief Justice Michael Heavican and Matthew Hutchinson, a 2023 graduate from Drug Court. The event included a family video, a program review, and a court hearing. This remarkable achievement is a source of great pride, and we honor all the graduates for their dedication and success.

Adult drug and DUI courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. These courts utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing state trial court structure. All problem-solving courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Jordon Boies, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator (DUI Courts)

Phone: (402)441-7777 Email: jordan.boies@nejudicial.gov

Dean Rohwer, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator (Adult Drug Courts)

Phone: (402) 441-1658 Email: drohwer@lancaster.ne.gov