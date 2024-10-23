Once-In-A-Lifetime LeBron James Family Foundation Experience in Akron, OH on eBay for Charity with a 10 day auction

THE LEBRON JAMES FAMILY FOUNDATION

Your chance to bring up to experience and learn about LeBron’s Akron to support the LeBron James Family Foundation, plus go home with a signed Jersey and more!

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of the 2024 NBA season, the LeBron James Family Foundation is bringing a unique, never before offered experience to eBay to benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation and its I PROMISE programs with a 10 day auction open to all fans, supporters and any bidder and to include up to 10 people!

“We love the opportunity to welcome fans and supporters to experience the magic this community brings. We are eager to host the winning bidder and show them what family and community means in Akron,” shares Michele Campbell, Executive Director.

eBay for Charity empowers our community to take action and support the causes they care about when they buy and sell on eBay. In 2023, our community raised nearly $162 million globally for thousands of charities.

AUCTION EXPERIENCE:

Witness the behind the scenes of the journey of a kid from Akron like never before in this exclusive LeBron James Family Foundation once-in-a-lifetime experience for the whole family.

With his Foundation’s team rolling out the red carpet every step of the way, the in-person experience begins at LeBron’s headquarter office in Akron, Ohio where all the magic happens. Have a seat at LeBron’s desk, see his childhood artwork and signature sneakers on the walls, and meet with his team that makes everything the world sees possible.

Then take a hosted driving tour through Akron to see where it all began, starting on the historic Hickory Street where LeBron, his mother and his grandmother all lived when he was first born. Continue to SpringHill and their very first apartment on top of the hill that now serves as the inspiration for LeBron’s namesake production company. Take a walk through St. Vincent – St. Mary High School and the LeBron James Arena that LeBron renovated for the next generation of student athletes, and sit in the locker room where LeBron sat long before being dubbed “The Chosen One.”

Take a moment for lunch at LeBron’s favorite spot, Swensons, and have his order made fresh for you, just as he orders it each time he goes.

From here, the journey continues with a drive by the I PROMISE School, the historic public school LeBron helped open in 2018 to serve the kids growing up like he did. Then head just down the street to his iconic House Three Thirty that is changing his hometown forever. Get a behind the scenes look at the venue that offers exclusive retail, dining, programming and more including the world’s first and only official LeBron James museum. During a special tour of the museum, meet with some of LeBron’s childhood friends and members of the iconic Fab Five that are a part of his Foundation’s work to this day.

Finish up with a meal to remember inside House Three Thirty’s ‘Hideaway’ that offers a customizable Chef’s Table culinary experience like no other. Enjoy a 4-course meal prepared by the culinary team just steps away from the kitchen as you dine amongst eclectic décor and the hustle and bustle of the Heart of the House.

The experience includes a rare autographed and authenticated LeBron James #23 Lakers jersey to mark the culmination of a learning and inspirational experience for the entire family.

The auction will launch on eBay and last for 10 days.

www.ebay.com/LJFF

