GivenGain Partners with Travis Barker’s Run Travis Run to Power Fundraising for 5K Race during Super Bowl Weekend

Runners have the opportunity to raise funds for the LAFD Foundation and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition as they race through New Orleans on Super Bowl weekend

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GivenGain, the global online fundraising platform, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Run Travis Run, the endurance and wellness experience founded by legendary Blink-182 drummer, and avid runner, Travis Barker, where he will be bringing his running series to New Orleans during the Big Game Weekend for Super Runday™.

Run Travis Run is a unique run and wellness experience that lets you step into the drummer’s world before he lights up the stage at the FanDuel x Spotify Super Bowl Party.

This collaboration will enable runners participating in the 5K in New Orleans on Friday, February 2, 2024, to turn their miles into meaningful impact by donating and fundraising via GivenGain. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the LAFD Foundation and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition who are working so hard to end the fires in Barker’s hometown, Los Angeles.

This one-of-a-kind event includes a scenic run through the iconic park, followed by an unforgettable Revival Zone featuring interactive activations, wellness experiences, and exclusive access to premium brands. Participants will receive a commemorative shirt, a custom medal, and an all-access pass to this dynamic celebration.

Founded in 2001, GivenGain is a not-for-profit technology platform and foundation that seamlessly connects donors and fundraisers to charities and organizations, aligning causes that drive large-scale impact. The platform has assisted donors and fundraisers in 194 countries to assist charities in more than 100+ countries, and works with corporates and mass participation sporting events in 27 countries, on 5 continents. Most notably, GivenGain and the Boston Marathon have raised over $179 million for charities since 2021.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Run Travis Run and Travis Barker to bring charitable giving to the Run Travis Run event in New Orleans," said Johannes van Eeden, Founder of the GivenGain Foundation. "By integrating fundraising into running events, we can turn every step into a force for good, empowering any runner to become a philanthropist and create lasting impact for communities in need."

GivenGain and Run Travis Run will be offering the opportunity to win a meet and greet with Travis Barker and receive a prize from NoBull for the person who donates or fundraises the most. Click Here to learn more and if you are interested in registering for the 5K, sign up at www.RunTravisRun.com.

About GivenGain

One world. Zero Barriers.

Founded in 2001, GivenGain is a not-for-profit technology foundation that started with a simple idea: to enable global philanthropy by providing a platform that simplifies global giving and fundraising. The platform has assisted donors and fundraisers in 194 countries to assist charities in more than 80 countries. We also work with corporates and mass participation sport events in 27 countries, on 5 continents.

Working from offices in the US, UK, Switzerland, Canada and South Africa, we are inspired and united by the drive to create great user experiences and delightful digital products. We like complex challenges, we like to do new things, and we like people who are excited by their work. We’re a small team with big responsibilities.

