Exclusive eBay Auction from April 14-24 to Benefit Make-A-Wish During World Wish Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A special charity auction will take place on eBay from April 14-24, offering bidders the chance to win exclusive items and experiences, all in support of Make-A-Wish during World Wish Month. Every bid placed brings hope to children battling critical illnesses by funding life-changing wishes.

The auction will feature experiences including a unique day at a NASCAR race with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team, starring in a TikTok with A.J. & Big Justice, a stay and experience at Dale Earnhardt Jr’s lake house, A VIP Fanatics Fest NYC experience, a unique Dallas Cowboys experience, and vacation packages and experiences with Disney, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Royal Caribbean International plus meetings and experiences with celebrities from Scooter Braun to David Blaine to Kevin James and many more, with 100% of proceeds going directly to Make-A-Wish America. There’s a wide range of gifts, vacations, sports memorabilia and experiences. Interested bidders can visit www.ebay.com/wishmaker to explore and place their bids.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S., bringing joy and strength to children facing critical medical conditions. In 2024, over 16,000 wishes were granted thanks to donors like you.

"At Make-A-Wish, we know that when a community unites, extraordinary things happen. This auction is more than a chance to bid on remarkable items—it's an opportunity to rally together to support wish kids and their families," said Jared Perry, Chief Revenue Officer at Make-A-Wish America. "Right now, for every wish we grant, two more children are still waiting. Every bid, every contribution, brings us one step closer to granting the life-changing wishes of every eligible child."

Every day, Make-A-Wish grants 89 wishes, on average, throughout the world because of WishMakers. WishMakers are everyday people who take action, giving their time, talent or treasure to make life-changing wishes possible. There are countless WishMakers in communities worldwide serving as volunteers, fundraisers, donors, corporate partners and community supporters but more are needed. Now in its second year, the "WishMakers Wanted" campaign strives to satisfy the critical need for more WishMakers to help Make-A-Wish achieve its goal of bringing the hope and joy of a wish to every eligible child.

Corporate WishMakers that are participating in the auction during World Wish Month include: Atlantis Paradise Island, Avis, BuzzRx, Celebration Exotic Car Festival, Disney, Fanatics, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Marquis Spas, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Nature’s Own, Red Robin, Royal Caribbean International, Topgolf and United Airlines.

Don’t miss your chance to own something special while making a difference. Visit www.ebay.com/wishmaker between April 14-24 to bid and support a great cause.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Make-A-Wish, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Make-A-Wish swirl-and-star logo are marks of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, more than $1.3 billion has been raised for charity around the world by the eBay community.

