SCORE Sports Marks 50th Anniversary with $500,000 Pledge to Youth Sports

SCORE Sports 50 for 50 Fundraising Challenge

Decade-long initiative provides sustained financial support to advance youth sports in the U.S.

At the heart of SCORE Sports' five-decade journey lies a steadfast belief in the power of sport to unite us all.” — Joe Flannery, Chief Executive Officer of SCORE Sports

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCORE Sports, a leading provider of quality sports uniforms, apparel and equipment, today marks its 50th anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to youth sports with the launch of its 50 for 50 Fundraising Challenge. The nationwide challenge is designed to empower 501(c)(3) non-profits youth sports organizations to fundraise and compete for a $50,000 grand prize, advancing their mission to make sports accessible to all.

Additionally, SCORE Sports pledged a total of $500,000 in funding over the next ten years to support youth sports organizations across the country, reinforcing its foundational commitment to fostering athletic development and community spirit.

"At the heart of SCORE Sports' five-decade journey lies a steadfast belief in the power of sport to unite us all,” said Joe Flannery, Chief Executive Officer of SCORE Sports. "We’ve seen firsthand how sports can shape lives, instill values, and build lasting connections. The 50 for 50 Challenge is our way of working with partners and organizations to continue building inclusive programs and create opportunities for kids in their communities, while further investing in a future where every child has the chance to play."

Here’s how it works:

REGISTER FOR THE CHALLENGE: All eligible U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations dedicated to youth sports can register beginning today through May 15th, 2025 11:59pm EST.

MOBILIZE YOUR COMMUNITY: Between May 16th and June 13th, 2025 11:59pm EST, participating teams will leverage GivenGain, our trusted fundraising platform, to activate their networks—teammates, coaches, families, and fans—and drive contributions. Every dollar raised directly empowers the organization's mission.

COMPETE TO WIN GRAND PRIZE: The organization that raises the most support will be awarded $50,000 from SCORE Sports. Other prizes and incentives will be awarded throughout the challenge, recognizing the efforts of all participants.

"At GivenGain, we believe in the extraordinary power of community to create change,” said Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain. “Through our partnership with SCORE Sports and the 50 for 50 Challenge, we’re equipping youth sports organizations with the tools to turn that power into real impact for young athletes across the country.”

The 50 for 50 Fundraising Challenge empowers youth sports organizations to secure vital funding. This effort aims to remove barriers, such as equipment costs and registration fees, allowing more children to participate and build strong, connected communities through the unifying power of sport. To learn more or to join the challenge, visit scoresports.com/50for50.

About SCORE® Sports

SCORE® Sports is a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of youth team sports uniforms and equipment, committed to uniting people through sport. SCORE Sports exists today because, 50 years ago, two sisters saw a need for affordable sports uniforms. Since then, SCORE has grown from the ground up, building diverse communities around the belief that when young people have access to sports, the world becomes a better place. Today, SCORE has evolved into a top multi-sport outfitter, serving athletes of all ages and abilities across soccer, basketball, baseball/softball, flag football, and volleyball. We remain known for the quality and affordability of our products, the swiftness and reliability of our deliveries, and the integrity and generosity of our people. As ever before, we remain united by the uniform.

In 2022, SCORE Sports was acquired by Brand Velocity Group (BVG), a private equity firm committed to growing purpose-driven brands. This partnership has fueled SCORE’s mission to expand access to youth sports and strengthen the communities we serve nationwide. (https://scoresports.com/)

About Brand Velocity Group

Brand Velocity Group is a diversified investment platform focused on disrupting and improving the private equity industry’s traditional approach to growing consumer-facing businesses, with an emphasis on the idea that marketing works and people matter. By combining the team’s decades of finance and operating expertise with leading in-house marketing and employee development resources, BVG has developed a unique and demonstrated approach to accelerating growth of the businesses they partner with. As one example, the BVG team believes that private equity should and can be a positive force in driving company culture, and in support, they “Share the Gains” with portfolio company employees in recognition of the value they create by making each employee an equity holder.

To support SCORE, BVG mobilized an elite group of investors and like-minded individuals at each of the league, team owner, and athlete levels.

To learn more about BVG, its portfolio companies, and its innovative growth strategies, please visit www.brandvelocitygroup.com.

About GivenGain

GivenGain is the world’s leading nonprofit fundraising platform, helping individuals, events, and organizations raise funds for causes they care about—anywhere in the world. Founded in 2001, GivenGain is a nonprofit foundation that reinvests 100% of platform contributions into innovation and support. The platform powers fundraising in over 100 countries for global events like the Boston Marathon, major charities like UNICEF, and a growing global community of fundraising champions and philanthropists driving impact every day. With seamless tech, worldwide reach, and purpose at its core, GivenGain is creating a world without barriers to giving. (https://www.givengain.com/)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.