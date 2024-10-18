LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness

ILLINOIS, October 18 - SPRINGFIELD -An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.





The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting 0n Friday, November 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency, 711 East Etna Road, Ottawa, Illinois. The public and media may attend this meeting.





A packet of informational material is enclosed with this advisory. This material provides information regarding the emergency plans for the Braidwood, Dresden, and LaSalle Nuclear Power Stations. If you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially any new personnel, to discuss the emergency plans, please contact the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Public Information Officer, Kevin Sur.





Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise and the training opportunity.





