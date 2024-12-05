Illinois Conservation Foundation announces winners of inaugural Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, December 5 - The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) proudly announces the first-ever Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards winners. These prestigious new awards celebrate individuals and organizations making remarkable contributions to Illinois' natural resources, outdoor heritage, and conservation efforts.





The inaugural award winners will be honored alongside the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees at the annual ICF Gala on March 13. Event details and ticket information will be announced soon.





2024 Illinois Outdoor Excellence Award Winners





Outdoor Influencer of the Year: Fresh Air Friendship - Emma Magrady and Stephanie Swieca

Emma Magrady and Stephanie Swieca's inspiring journey to visit all 135 Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) state parks has captured the hearts of many. They have encouraged others to connect with nature, support local businesses, and prioritize mental and physical well-being through blogs, social media, and community engagement. Their project has garnered significant media attention and demonstrated that nature is accessible to everyone, regardless of background or experience.





Outdoor Business/Business Owner of the Year: Park Bait - Stacey Greene

Stacey Greene is the owner of Chicago's oldest bait shop. It has long been a cornerstone of the angling community. Her unwavering support of local fishing programs, including IDNR's Chicago Urban Fishing Program, and her leadership of the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee exemplify her commitment to promoting lakefront fishing and conservation.





Outdoor Volunteer Organization of the Year (co-winner): Central Illinois Kayaking and Floating

Under the leadership of Kevin Kramer, this group has transformed online advocacy into direct environmental action. Their river cleanup initiatives, particularly on the Mackinaw River, have removed tens of thousands of pounds of trash, preserving the health of Illinois waterways.





Outdoor Volunteer Organization of the Year (co-winner): Annie Oakley Shooters of Northern Illinois

This women-led organization is advancing clay target shooting for women of all ages through education, training, and scholarships. Their commitment to inclusivity and safety has introduced new participants to shooting sports, building a strong community of female shooters across Illinois and beyond.





Outdoor Writer/Author of the Year: Kerry Luft

As executive vice president of the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation, Kerry Luft has combined his journalistic expertise and conservation advocacy to make significant contributions to wildlife preservation. His extensive publications, educational initiatives, and mentorship efforts have shaped conservation policy and inspired future generations of conservationists.





"These award winners represent the very best of Illinois' outdoor community," said Jenny Vaughn, acting ICF executive director. "Their dedication to conservation, education, and advocacy is an inspiration to us all."





About the Illinois Conservation Foundation:

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Illinois' natural resources and outdoor heritage. Through education, preservation, and partnerships, the ICF strives to engage Illinoisans in protecting and enjoying the state's rich outdoor heritage for generations to come.