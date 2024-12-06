Illinois EPA Announces $1 million Grant Opportunity Through Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program
ILLINOIS, December 6 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Energy is announcing a fourth Notice of Funding Opportunity available to municipalities and counties through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program for the completion of energy efficiency building audits and/or building upgrades identified in a published energy or climate action plan. Awards for projects will range from $50,000 to $250,000 with a total award distribution over $1,000,000. Examples of eligible projects include installation of insulation, energy efficiency lighting, HVAC upgrades, weather sealing, and retrofit and/or replacement of windows and doors in publicly owned buildings.
Illinois' EECBG Program invests U.S. Department of Energy (U.S. DOE) Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds in energy planning, building energy audits, and energy efficiency projects. To date, the Program has awarded $1,837,082.55 to fourteen (14) municipalities and counties statewide to develop or update comprehensive energy plans and complete building inventory audits and energy efficiency projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.