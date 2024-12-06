OSFM Announces a New Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Grant

ILLINOIS, December 6 - The Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Grant program provides grants up to $350,000 for the construction or rehabilitation of fire stations

Springfield, Ill- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is announcing the opening of the application period for our new Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Grant Program. The Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Grant program provides grants up to $350,000 for the construction or rehabilitation of fire stations with a total of 5 million dollars available to departments across the state. Applications must be electronically submitted or postmarked no later than February 28, 2025.

"We continue to see and hear the need of fire departments across Illinois. As the cost of equipment and fire apparatus increase, the need to store these assets in an adequate station that doesn't leak and is free of any hazards will help to keep the Illinois firefighters safer and help equipment last longer," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. "I hope this grant shows that our commitment to helping provide funding to departments across the state continues and that we hear your need. I can't thank Governor JB Pritzker enough for his support of the fire service through programs such as this."

In order to be eligible to receive these grants departments must have an active registration with SAM.gov and also be registered with the state's Grantee Portal. Also, applicants must be NFIRS compliant for at least the last two years. The two-year required reporting period will be from December 2022 through November 2024. Fire departments are required to report all incidents responded to, including ambulance calls.

To learn more about the grant program and to find the application please visit our website at sfm.illinois.gov/iam/firedepartment/grants-and-loans.html.