Building skills for a good cause: Casas for CASA

By Barbara Kessler, TJJD Communications —

Loud hammering echoed across the shop floor, competing noisily against the power saw’s high-pitched whine as it sliced through pine boards.

At times, the busy room fell into interludes of quiet as the young men and their adult mentor conferred over the wood parts, now being assembled on a table. But not for long. Crra-aack! A 2 x 4 slipped, slapping the concrete floor and claiming first place in the apparent noise competition.

But here’s what was even more notable about this busy Saturday scene at Gainesville State School, aside from the machine buzz and the pleasant scent of sawdust: No one in the woodshop seemed the least distracted by the cacophony. They were so completely absorbed by the project. They focused on each task as though it were the class final, carefully cutting, measuring and assembling support beams, trusses and roof decking.

Their counselors, who teach mindfulness as part of the rehabilitative curriculum at TJJD, would have been proud.

Indeed, the architect of this initiative, Richard Williamson, a mental health counselor and supervisor for youthful offenders at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department campus, was proud. And so were the youths.

“They all seemed to feel pride in their accomplishment and in the pro-social teamwork it took to build it,” said Williamson, won seed money of $1,000 to launch the project earlier this year.

TJJD Executive Director Shandra Carter had challenged TJJD staff anywhere in the agency to propose an innovative project that enhanced the efficacy of operations or youth rehabilitation.

“The contest was developed because I know our staff have creative ideas and solutions,” Carter said. “I wanted to create an opportunity for those great ideas to be directly shared with me. I want to encourage innovation and for our staff to know that we value what they think and know.”

Williamson’s proposal was among three winners out of nearly 50 submissions in the agency-wide contest.

“I chose the CASA project as one of the winners because it was right in line with our goal of increasing real job skills for our youth,” Carter explained. “The project allowing youth to give back to the community was the perfect combination.”

Williamson calls the new program “Casas for CASA,” because the doghouse or playhouses that the youth construct will be donated to CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) groups, which advocate for abused and neglected children. He’d seen similar projects work as fundraisers years ago when he was in private practice and served as a board member of a CASA in a Dallas suburb.

“Casas for CASA” sets up a virtuous circle in which the Gainesville youth, many of whom also are from disadvantaged backgrounds, learn useful construction skills, work with a mentor and earn community service time. Many youths at TJJD are required to perform community service hours as part of their commitment.

The first tangible result of the months of preparation was presently taking shape near the garage door to the shop, located at the east end of campus. The sturdy skeleton of a doghouse fit for a Great Dane rose like a miniature fortress. The four teens putting it together were clearly excited to be the makers.

“I feel like the woodworking activities for the young offender dorm are very helpful,” said A.S., who had arrived early to the Saturday session. He explained that TJJD youths must be 16 to qualify for campus student work programs, which are in high demand. This new program provides youths ages 14 to 16 another option with a chance to learn hard skills that have job value.

“This gives us something to do to make a good future for ourselves when we get out,” he said.

The program fills a need, said Williamson, because as busy as the youths are during the week, in school, in therapy, in recreation, there’s still time for more teaching opportunities. And learning and practicing vocational skills, while not therapy, can be therapeutic, he said. It teaches teamwork and challenges the youth; they learn something new and also get exposure to an adult with professional skills.

“When we began working with young offenders, although the facility does a great job with providing recreational opportunities and all, it just seemed like with 24 hours in a day, seven days a week, that’s a lot of time . . . and young folks by nature are pretty energetic and need things to do.”

Williamson knew when he started that he would need an expert to instruct the youth and oversee the construction.

Luckily, that person had already raised their hand. Lee, a successful homebuilder in the nearby D/FW metroplex, had expressed an interest in becoming a volunteer mentor. Like many youths at TJJD, he had been a foster youth and raised in difficult circumstances. He knew hardship, had risen above it, and was ready to give back.

Another mentor, Walter Palmer, turned up when he heard about the new program. A retired former disaster assistance worker and a boat builder, Palmer was observing on this Saturday, getting ready to lead future classes.

Williamson had wrangled over the summer to convert the shop room, which had been used for storage for 10 years, into a proper woodworking space. It was now a tall, open room the size of a multi-car repair garage, with tools and supplies lined up around the walls.

He needed tools that exceeded his budget to start the program, which, once fully equipped, is designed to become self-sustaining.

It turned out he just needed to wake the village and help arrived.

Lee brought in some of his own tools in a 5-gallon bucket to lend. The maintenance staff, which had already performed near miracles clearing what-nots and reorganizing the space, discovered more “found” tools that are on their way to the program. Palmer has also donated some tools. Williamson brought in a cordless roofing nailer and nails.

The Recreation Department shared JCO Alonzo Green with the group, and the RSU (Regulation Safety Unit) sent other JCOs to help supervise for a few hours. Operations Manager Patrick Sullivan and Superintendent Darryl Anderson have been expressly supportive as well, Williamson said.

Two weeks after our visit that stately doghouse, freshly painted in a light blue and with its interior carpeted with Astroturf, went to a non-profit group recommended by the local CASA. The group raffled it to raise money and is sending back $250 to TJJD to cover the doghouse supplies.

Williamson says that this first effort may have been even a bit too deluxe, budget-wise. Still, they can adjust for that. More importantly, the youth had a great experience and produced a quality product.

The next planned Casas for CASA project will be a playhouse, a new challenge, and, like the doghouse, also intended as a hot raffle item.

He expects the Casas program to continue, because it serves the youth so well and so many people are willing to help. Perhaps they, as he, see that it just makes sense.

“When I was in middle school we had woodshop. Now I suspect it’s kind of hard to find woodshop (classes) where you can learn basic skills like cutting wood or metalworking and some of those things. I think there’s a certain craving for that kind of learning with a lot of young people. So, in a small way I think this can meet that need.”