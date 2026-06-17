Twenty-one TJJD youth earn college credit through Jarvis Christian University partnership

By TJJD Communications —

This semester, 21 Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) youth successfully completed and passed college-level coursework through a partnership with Jarvis Christian University (JCU), marking a significant milestone in expanding educational opportunities within TJJD facilities.

The pilot initiative offered youth the opportunity to enroll in ENG 1301 English Composition, providing both college credit and dual-credit pathways based on individual educational status. Of the 26 youth originally eligible to participate, 23 remained enrolled throughout the seven-week session, and 21 successfully passed the course.

For youth who had already earned a high school diploma or GED, the course provided the opportunity to earn college credit and begin pursuing post-secondary education. Youth still enrolled in high school were able to participate through dual credit, earning both high school and college credit simultaneously.

Beyond academic success, this accomplishment demonstrates the commitment of youth, educators, and partners working together to create meaningful opportunities that support rehabilitation and future success.

Building a College Experience Inside Secure Facilities

What began as a conversation in early 2025 quickly evolved into a collaborative effort between TJJD and Jarvis Christian University to bring college-level coursework back to TJJD facilities.

As the agency’s first college-credit offering in several years, the pilot required extensive coordination among educators, administrators, technology teams, facility staff, and university personnel. Together, they worked to ensure students could access coursework, engage with instructors, and experience a learning environment that closely mirrored a traditional college classroom.

Throughout the session, participants encountered challenges common to both educational and correctional settings, including court appearances, illnesses, and facility operational interruptions. Jarvis Christian University remained a dedicated partner throughout the process, working closely with TJJD staff to ensure students had opportunities to stay engaged, catch up on missed work, and remain on track for success.

The flexibility and commitment demonstrated by both organizations played a critical role in helping students complete the course and achieve positive outcomes.

Student and Staff Perspectives

Students and staff alike described the program as a transformative experience that held more meaning than earning college credit. For many participants, completing a college-level course challenged long-held doubts about their academic abilities and helped them envision new possibilities for their futures. Reflecting on the experience, one student shared, “It was the first step to show me I could do it, do hard work. I want to do more college classes when I get home.” Another student echoed that sentiment, saying, “Taking the college class inspired me and showed me I could do more educationally. We were surrounded by good, kind people that showed me I could do the hard work.”

According to Hillary Voelker, Teacher at Giddings State Juvenile Correctional Facility, many of the youth entered the course with uncertainty and questioned whether they could meet the demands of college-level work. “All of the youth were a little worried about continuing the classes, and some wanted to quit,” she said. “But, once I pushed them and told them they could do it, and really encouraged them, they all put in the work and got it done.” As the students progressed through the course, their confidence grew alongside their academic success. Every participant demonstrated a desire to learn, grow, and understand the material, and their accomplishments quickly became an inspiration to others across the facility. “These kids were not only showing themselves they could do it, they were being a role model to other youth and showing them they could do it too,” Ms. Voelker said. “They started by thinking they should quit, but ended with showing the entire campus how they could succeed.”

When final grades were posted, many students thanked staff for helping them succeed. The response, however, was a reminder of who had truly earned the achievement. “I told them I didn’t do a thing,” Voelker said. “All I did was push them and remind them they were capable of the work. They did every bit of the work. They deserved every single bit of the grades they got. I am exceptionally proud of all of them.” Their success not only resulted in college credit, but also reinforced a powerful lesson that with opportunity, support, and perseverance, they are capable of achieving far more than they may have once believed.

A Foundation for Future Growth

The success of the first cohort has created momentum for future opportunities.

TJJD and Jarvis Christian University are exploring plans to offer ENG 1302 English Composition in August 2026 for students who successfully completed ENG 1301, allowing them to continue building college credits while remaining in TJJD custody. The agencies also hope to launch a second cohort of students in ENG 1301, expanding access to additional youth.

Future offerings will depend on funding availability and the continued evaluation of the pilot program. The initial session provided valuable insight into course delivery, student engagement, and strategies for creating an authentic college experience within secure facilities. Additional sessions will help inform long-term planning and potential expansion of college programming.

The strong partnership with Jarvis Christian University has been central to these efforts. University staff consistently demonstrated a commitment to supporting student success and creating a positive, encouraging educational experience for participating youth.

Looking Ahead

Educational opportunities remain one of the most powerful tools for helping youth envision and prepare for successful futures. By providing access to college coursework, TJJD and its partners are helping youth build confidence, develop academic skills, and create pathways toward continued educational and career success.

The accomplishments of this first cohort represent an important milestone, but they also signal the beginning of what may become a broader effort to expand post-secondary opportunities for youth across TJJD. As planning continues for future cohorts and advanced coursework, the success of these students demonstrates what is possible when opportunities for educational enrichment are available for the youth we serve.

TJJD extends its appreciation to the educators, facility staff, administrators, technology teams, and partners at Jarvis Christian University whose dedication made this achievement possible. Most importantly, TJJD recognizes the hard work and perseverance of the students who accepted the challenge and successfully completed college-level coursework, marking a big step toward successful futures.