TJJD staff share expertise at state and national conferences 

By TJJD Communications —

Advancing Innovation and Collaboration Across Juvenile Justice

Throughout the quarter, Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) staff participated in several state and national conferences, presenting on topics ranging from behavioral health treatment and forensic practices to operational implementation and youth rehabilitation strategies.

These opportunities allowed thought leaders in their space to share evidence-based practices, highlight innovative programming, and contribute to ongoing discussions surrounding juvenile justice, mental health treatment, education, and organizational improvement. The agency’s participation reflects TJJD’s continued commitment to collaboration, professional development, and improving outcomes for youth in our care.

CSOT Conference Highlights

Several TJJD staff members were selected to present at the 2026 Council on Sex Offender Treatment (CSOT) Conference in San Marcos, Texas, from May 30–June 2. The presentations focused on specialized treatment approaches, forensic practices, and multidisciplinary collaboration within residential treatment settings.

Dr. Daniel Krall

Ethical and Competent Evaluations & Courtroom Testimony

Dr. Daniel Krall presented “Ethical and Competent Evaluations & Courtroom Testimony: Successfully Navigating a Challenging Terrain,” a session focused on helping professionals effectively navigate the intersection of treatment and the legal system.

The presentation explored ethical forensic evaluation practices, communicating risk in written reports and testimony, debiasing strategies, and practical guidance for preparing and testifying in court proceedings. Drawing from current research and professional experience, the session provided attendees with tools to strengthen confidence and competency in courtroom settings.

Multidisciplinary Approaches to Treatment

Dr. Daniel Krall and Briana Eoff, SBTP provider at Gainesville State Juvenile Correctional Facility, also presented “Multidisciplinary Approaches to Addressing Sexual Misbehavior in Residential Treatment Settings,” which highlighted the importance of collaborative treatment approaches within secure care environments.

Dr. Daniel Krall and Briana Eoff

The session emphasized the role of coordinated intervention strategies across disciplines and the importance of creating structured, treatment-focused environments that support rehabilitation and long-term behavioral change for youth.

Implementing DBT in Residential Treatment

Dr. Daniel Krall, Clinical Director, and Payton Barksdale, Texas Model Manager at Gainesville State Juvenile Correctional Facility, also presented “Implementing Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) in a Residential Sexual Behavior Treatment Program: Successes & Challenges.” The presentation examined how TJJD has integrated DBT principles into treatment programming for youth with increasingly complex mental health and behavioral needs.

The session addressed the challenges of implementing DBT within secure care settings while highlighting the role DBT plays in supporting emotional regulation, interpersonal effectiveness, distress tolerance, and rehabilitative growth.

Practical Guidance for Courtroom Testimony

Lastly, Frances Doggett of Giddings State Juvenile Correctional Facility also presented “Testifying in Court: A Practical Approach,” which provided attendees with a practical overview of courtroom testimony for professionals working in behavioral health, supervision, and related fields.

Topics included courtroom preparation, subpoenas, ethical responsibilities, evidentiary standards, and strategies for effectively communicating clinical information in legal environments.

Claire Boudrot and Dr. Spencer Washington

National Commission on Correctional Health Care

Director of Research at TJJD, Claire Boudrot, and Clinical Director at Giddings State Juvenile Correctional Facility, Dr. Spencer Washington, contributed to discussions surrounding behavioral health and juvenile justice reform at the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) conference.

The presentation was focused on TJJD’s implementation of DBT principles throughout facility operations, with a focus on the pilot program at Giddings State Juvenile Correctional Facility. It examined how trauma-informed care and DBT principles have been integrated into daily operations through individualized treatment plans, DBT skills groups, behavioral intervention protocols, and a token economy system designed to reinforce positive youth behaviors.

The session also highlighted preliminary observations related to reductions in suicide-related and assaultive behaviors, implementation challenges, and goals for continued expansion across the agency.

Helen Spearman

Correctional Education Association Forum

Helen Spearman represented TJJD at the Correctional Education Association (CEA) Forum with a presentation titled “Unlocking Opportunities: Empowering New Students to Discover Their Pathways to Success.”

The presentation explored the intake and orientation process youth experience when entering TJJD schools and how structured expectations, guidance, and incentives support students as they begin developing new educational and personal goals.

Spearman discussed the stages of a youth’s educational experience within TJJD and how clear communication, consistency, and investment from educators can help position students for future success at their next campuses and their communities from the moment they enter the system.

CARE Conference

Members of TJJD’s Research Division, including Alejandro Ramirez and Kelly Jones, alongside Chief Kevin DuBose of the Office of Inspector General, presented at the 43rd Annual North Texas Regional Training Conference hosted by Vernon College in Wichita Falls.

Alejandro Ramirez, Kelly Jones, and Chief Kevin DuBose

The presentation examined characteristics of today’s juvenile justice population and how those characteristics differ from youth populations of the past. Presenters discussed factors that may increase youth vulnerability to emotional and sexual boundary violations, as well as behavioral patterns and typologies associated with staff sexual misconduct.

The session concluded with evidence-based recommendations focused on strengthening protections for both youth and staff through proactive prevention strategies and professional accountability.

Continuing to Lead Through Knowledge Sharing

TJJD’s participation in these conferences reflects the agency’s commitment to continuous improvement, evidence-based practices, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. By sharing expertise and innovative approaches with fellow industry professionals, TJJD leaders continue to contribute to discussions that shape rehabilitative practices, and strengthen outcomes for youth, staff, and communities across the nation.

To learn more about TJJD research efforts, or ask questions about the above presentations, reach us at info@tjjd.texas.gov.