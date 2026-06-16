What is treatment at TJJD: A look at integrated treatment and the path it paves for youth rehabilitation

By TJJD Communications —

At the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD), treatment is a structured, integrated approach designed to address the complex behavioral, emotional, educational, and environmental needs of youth in custody.

Before treatment can be effective, safety is the first foundational pillar that must be met. Both physical safety and psychological safety are necessary for youth, staff, and facilities as a whole to properly engage with and benefit from the treatment process. When safety is felt, we are able to navigate their risks, monitor responsivity to treatment efforts, and ultimately, meet the treatment needs of the high acuity population we serve.

As the needs of youth have evolved, so has TJJD’s approach to rehabilitation. Today, the agency’s treatment model is anchored in evidence-based practices, individualized interventions, and a highly collaborative environment focused on skill building for long-term change and successful reentry into the community.

At the center of this work is the Integrated Treatment Plan (ITP), a comprehensive roadmap that guides each youth’s treatment journey and helps align every aspect of care toward shared rehabilitative goals.

The Model

TJJD operates within a structured treatment framework grounded on the foundations of Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) and incorporates Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) into daily practice. Together, these elements form the key components of the agency’s broader Texas Model approach to rehabilitation. This approach is designed for youth to receive treatment embedded throughout their daily environments, rather than in a curriculum-based model alone.

The model emphasizes cross disciplinary collaboration and the development of a comprehensive individualized treatment plan that addresses each youth’s unique needs at every level. This approach ensures that all staff operate with a shared understanding and consistent expectations. We call this the integrated treatment plan, and it outlines specific risks, needs, strengths, and rehabilitative goals.

Core Components of the Integrated Treatment Plan

The Integrated Treatment Plan serves as the foundation for each youth’s individualized treatment process based on a Risk Need Responsivity Model. Rather than relying solely on standardized programming, the ITP identifies the youth’s unique behavioral patterns, treatment needs, strengths, and goals to guide interventions across all areas of care.

Several core concepts help shape these plans and the interventions used within them including:

Target behaviors, treatment goals, and priorities

Treatment hierarchy and behavior change strategies (including reinforcers and interventions)

Educational needs, learning styles, and progress (responsivity factors)

Motivation, engagement strategies, and readiness for change

Family involvement and community support systems

Medical, psychiatric, and related clinical needs

Risk factors, vulnerabilities, and protective factors

Reentry planning, transition support, and continuity of care

Essentially, The integrated treatment plan provides a unified framework for understanding the context of a youth’s behaviors, aligning the treatment team on target behaviors and DBT-informed interventions that promote skill acquisition, emotional regulation, and progress toward individualized goals.

How we are Building a Comprehensive Treatment Program

Developing an effective treatment environment requires safety, systems, and structures that actively support implementation throughout the youth’s daily experience. The Integrated Treatment Plan is part of that, but additional support is required to ensure treatment remains as individualized, consistent, and responsive as possible.

Therapy Sessions

In addition to DBT group sessions, youth participate in individual sessions with their assigned mental health professional and case manager on a regular basis to ensure consistent communication about where they currently are and where they need to be going. These sessions allow for deeper exploration of trauma, emotional challenges, behavioral patterns, and personal goals in a more individualized setting.

Specific youth may also experience family therapy sessions targeted at reunification with family and repairing the relationship that youth will need to successfully reintegrate into the community after release.

Skills Trackers and Diary Cards

Accountability is a core component of the DBT model at TJJD. Youth use diary cards and skills tracking tools to monitor emotions, urges, behaviors, motivation, and skill use in a structured, nonjudgmental way.

In practice, these tools are utilized daily to monitor identified target behaviors, increase awareness of behavioral patterns, and guide the selection of effective DBT skills and staff interventions. This ongoing tracking supports the balance of acceptance and change by helping youth build insight, strengthen self-monitoring, and take ownership of their behaviors in alignment with daily expectations and long-term treatment goals.

Reinforcement Systems

TJJD also utilizes reinforcement systems — a token economy — designed to encourage positive behaviors and skill use.

A token economy, such as the one implemented across TJJD, is designed to reinforce positive behavior change and skill use in youth. Staff award tokens when youth demonstrate growth, such as effectively using DBT skills to regulate emotions, supporting peers, or showing consistent improvements in behavior. Tokens can then be exchanged by youth in return for items they want to buy in the student store like special snacks, special stationary to write family, or fidget toys.

It is important to note that these systems are not about bribery or rewards without accountability. Research consistently shows that behavior reinforcement, when paired with appropriate correction and structure, increases engagement and supports lasting change. Reinforcement systems help youth track progress, build motivation, and experience success through positive decision-making.

Youth Service Teams and Consultation Support

Treatment within TJJD is only possible when we all work together to support one another and the youth we serve. Our core value of Teamliness can be seen in the consultancy and collaboration that our Youth Service Teams (YSTs) must embrace for a youth’s treatment process to be successful.

Each youth has their own YST consisting of JCOs, mental health professionals, educators, case managers, team leaders, parole officers, and Texas Model staff all contributing and consulting on their treatment progress. Each of these roles provides structured opportunities for growth within their discipline, in accordance to the ITP. This means youth have the opportunity to make continual progress throughout their daily schedule whether they are on the dorm, in education, or meeting with their mental health provider.

YSTs meet consistently to discuss a youth’s progress, problem-solve challenges, and support one another in a nonjudgmental and solution-focused environment. The goal of YSTs is to ensure the agency’s treatment process is integrated, collaborative, and making a difference for youth.

Moving Toward the Future of Treatment

TJJD’s move from a primarily curriculum-based treatment model toward integrated treatment planning reflects a broader shift toward evidence-based, individualized rehabilitation.

By aligning treatment with the principles of the Risk Need Responsivity Model, the agency is better equipped to address the unique factors driving youth behavior while providing interventions that are responsive to each youth’s developmental and emotional needs.

Integrated Treatment Plans create a framework where treatment is not isolated to one program, one department, or one hour of the day. Instead, rehabilitation becomes part of the entire environment, through structure, relationships, accountability, skill development, and collaboration.

Most importantly, none of this happens without the incredible difference makers committed to doing this difficult but necessary work to get youth safely back to their communities. We remain focused on improving outcomes for youth and creating safe systems that support lasting behavioral change and successful reintegration into the community.