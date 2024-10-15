TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 Turkish Festival

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, the Turkish Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. to Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 11:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be open to local traffic only from Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. to Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 11:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

The following street may be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, October 20, 2024, if deemed necessary due to public safety and traffic mitigation:

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.