Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,356 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / missing shotgun

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5005334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash                          

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 @ approximately 8:00 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salem View Heights, Derby

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12th, 2024, at approximately 1318 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call of a missing shotgun. The shotgun was last seen on the back of a vehicle on Salem View Heights in the Town of Derby and the owner drove away suspecting the shotgun slid off the vehicle and into the roadway while traveling west from Salem View Heights towards Newport Country Club in Newport.

The Vermont State Police are asking for the public's assistance with any information regarding this incident and assistance in locating the shotgun.  Please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 and reference case #24A5005334.

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / missing shotgun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more