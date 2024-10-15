Derby Barracks / missing shotgun

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005334

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 @ approximately 8:00 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salem View Heights, Derby

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12th, 2024, at approximately 1318 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call of a missing shotgun. The shotgun was last seen on the back of a vehicle on Salem View Heights in the Town of Derby and the owner drove away suspecting the shotgun slid off the vehicle and into the roadway while traveling west from Salem View Heights towards Newport Country Club in Newport.

The Vermont State Police are asking for the public's assistance with any information regarding this incident and assistance in locating the shotgun. Please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 and reference case #24A5005334.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881