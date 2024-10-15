Derby Barracks / missing shotgun
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005334
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 @ approximately 8:00 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Salem View Heights, Derby
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 12th, 2024, at approximately 1318 hours, The Vermont State Police received a call of a missing shotgun. The shotgun was last seen on the back of a vehicle on Salem View Heights in the Town of Derby and the owner drove away suspecting the shotgun slid off the vehicle and into the roadway while traveling west from Salem View Heights towards Newport Country Club in Newport.
The Vermont State Police are asking for the public's assistance with any information regarding this incident and assistance in locating the shotgun. Please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 and reference case #24A5005334.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.