Statement from Governor Hochul on Federal CHIPS Grant

“The rebirth of Upstate New York’s manufacturing industry continues today, as the Biden-Harris Administration announces a major $750 million CHIPS grant for Wolfspeed. New Yorkers are incredibly grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration, Secretary Raimondo, Leader Schumer and the entire New York Congressional Delegation for championing the CHIPS and Science Act – a law that is helping companies create good-paying jobs and expand economic opportunity across New York.

“Two years ago, I was proud to cut the ribbon on Wolfspeed’s first-of-its-kind, 200 mm silicon carbide fabrication facility at Marcy Nanocenterwhich is already creating good manufacturing jobs, attracting top-notch talent and bringing opportunity to Upstate NY. Wolfspeed was able to expand in Oneida County thanks to years of research and development in the Empire State. Even before shovels were in the ground at Marcy Nanocenter, Wolfspeed had been working at Albany's Nanotech Complex with NY CREATES to perfect the 200mm silicon carbide manufacturing process. Now, the technology produced in Marcy powers electric vehicles, the 5G revolution and industrial products to help meet our nation-leading sustainability goals. With Wolfspeed as an anchor and investments by my administration in shovel readiness through the FAST NY program, we will bring even more innovative and cutting edge companies to the Mohawk Valley.

“With federal investments and New York’s own Green CHIPS Act, we're making the Empire State a global leader in advanced manufacturing. We're charting a new path forward to seize the future and prepare for the next century of economic growth.”