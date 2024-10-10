Minnesota Hospice Named Best Hospice by Star Tribune in 2024 Minnesota’s Best Awards

Minnesota Hospice honored as Best Hospice in Minnesota by the Star Tribune, reflecting their commitment to compassionate, community hospice care.

We are deeply honored to be recognized as best hospice by the Star Tribune. This award is a testament to our incredible team's dedication to providing compassionate care for people in our community” — Ken Haglind, CEO and Co-Founder, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice, a Medicare rated 5-star hospice provider is proud to announce that it has been named Best Hospice in Minnesota by the Star Tribune as part of their 2024 Minnesota’s Best Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores Minnesota Hospice’s dedication to providing compassionate and personalized care that celebrates life and honors the individual journey of every person they serve.

The Minnesota’s Best Awards are determined by the votes of Star Tribune readers, celebrating the businesses and services that stand out in the community. This year, Minnesota Hospice was chosen as the bronze provider in the hospice category, marking a significant milestone for the organization.

Ken Haglind, CEO and Co-Founder of Minnesota Hospice, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "Being named Best Hospice by the Star Tribune is a profound honor for our team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospice care that goes beyond medical needs, embracing the emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being of each person and their families."

Minnesota Hospice’s approach to care is rooted in their mission to provide love, compassion, and dignity at the end of life. With a focus on personalized care, the hospice offers a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of each individual, from medical care to emotional and spiritual support.

The organization’s dedication to excellence is further highlighted by its Medicare 5-star rating, making it one of only four hospices in the entire state of Minnesota to receive this distinction. Additionally, the Minnesota Hospice ranks in the top 25% nationally by WellSky for hospice agencies, a reflection of their commitment to delivering superior hospice care and achieving outstanding caregiver satisfaction.

About the Star Tribune 'Best of' Awards

The Star Tribune 'Best of' Awards recognize the top businesses and organizations in the Twin Cities metro area, as voted by the community. The awards celebrate excellence across various industries, highlighting those who consistently deliver outstanding service and contribute to the vibrancy of the region.

For more information about Minnesota’s Best winners, visit https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a locally owned and operated hospice dedicated to providing comfort, dignity, and understanding to patients and their families. As the only 5-star hospice in their service area, Minnesota Hospice sets the standard for exceptional end-of-life care, ensuring every person’s journey is met with compassion, respect, and personalized attention.

For more information about Minnesota Hospice, visit Minnesotahospice.com.

