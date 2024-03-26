Minnesota Hospice Recognized by National Rankings and Local Readers’ Choice

5-Star Medicare Rating and National Recognition as the Top 25% of Hospice Agencies Affirms Minnesota Hospice as a Leader in Compassionate Hospice Care.

Being in the top 25% nationally for hospice caregiver satisfaction is an honor for our team because it's a reflection of our empathy, deep love, and commitment to the families we serve at life's end.” — Ken Haglind, CEO and co-founder, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice, renowned for its exceptional community hospice care, proudly announces two distinguished recognitions: a top 25% national ranking by WellSky as a best practice hospice agency and the Readers’ Choice Best Hospice award for the fourth consecutive year, validating its unwavering commitment to quality and compassionate hospice care.

The WellSky distinction places Minnesota Hospice among the nation's 25% of hospice agencies, highlighting its significant impact to caregiver experience and patient satisfaction. This national recognition, paired with the Medicare 5-star rating—a designation granted to only three hospices in Minnesota, uniquely positions Minnesota Hospice as the sole provider with this rating in its service area—demonstrates the exceptional quality of care provided to the community.

Ken Haglind, CEO and co-founder of Minnesota Hospice, shares, "These accolades reflect the heart of our mission: to deliver care that continually exceeds the highest standards of hospice service. Being recognized both nationally and by our local community is a profound honor affirming our approach to enriching moments of peace, joy, and dignity for our patients and their families."

The WellSky award highlights Minnesota Hospice's success in the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys, which formally evaluate the experiences of families and caregivers with hospice services. Focusing on essential quality aspects such as emotional support, timely, responsive and communicative care, the 47-question CAHPS® hospice surveys are instrumental in improving the quality of healthcare services that prioritize patient and family needs. Minnesota Hospice's achievement in this area underscores its devotion to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care.

The Readers’ Choice Award, as determined by the votes of Minnesota’s Southern metropolitan communities, further validates Minnesota Hospice’s impactful presence and unwavering dedication to those it serves. It highlights the trust and confidence placed in their care by families during their most challenging times.

Minnesota Hospice’s grand re-opening event last year marked the beginning of an expanded era of care. The entire Minnesota Hospice care team continues to provide loving and compassionate support, setting new benchmarks in hospice care.

“As we reflect on these achievements, we’re reminded of the trust families place in us and the responsibility we carry in honoring their loved ones’ final days,” Haglind adds. “Our continuous recognition is not just a testament to our quality of care but a call to serve our communities.”

Minnesota Hospice invites the local community and healthcare providers to participate in their free education classes, support groups and explore its services. For more information, visit minnesotahospice.com.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is an independent and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in hospice care in the community. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and maintaining a commitment to excellence in all areas of service, Minnesota Hospice continues to lead as a beacon of support and compassion in the Twin Cities area.