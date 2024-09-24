Joint Statement on Ukraine Energy Sector Support

SWEDEN, September 24 - We, the G7+ Ministerial Group, met on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal and unjust attacks on Ukraine and it’s energy infrastructure.

We reaffirm our strong commitment to the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and to focus on the key priorities needed to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on international law, including the UN Charter and its principles.

We strongly condemn Russia’s continuous missile and drone strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, which have escalated since March 2024 and severely threaten Ukraine’s energy security and the Ukrainian people’s access to critical services including electricity, heat, and water during the cold winter months, which could be the harshest for Ukraine since at least its independence. We highlight the regional implications of such attacks, notably on the Republic of Moldova’s energy security. Russia must end its war of aggression and pay for the damage it has caused.

We recommit to supporting Ukraine’s immediate, medium, and long-term recovery and reconstruction in line with its path towards the EU and to work to involve our private sectors and local governments in the sustainable economic and social recovery of Ukraine. We welcome and underscore the significance of Ukraine’s commitment to business-enabling reforms that will establish a level playing field for investment in the energy sector. We stress the importance of the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan and the monitoring of this process. We will continue to support efforts of the Ukrainian government and people in these endeavors.

We stress the importance of implementation of energy sector reforms in line with the EU accession path and fulfilling obligations under the Energy Community Treaty, including OECD-compliant corporate governance standards. This is especially crucial ahead of the winter, given the scale of repairs and new energy infrastructure needs.

We acknowledge the need for international assistance to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including through the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense capabilities by the committed countries, and reaffirm our readiness to continue providing such assistance.

We condemn Russia’s seizure and continued control and militarization of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which threatens energy security. We emphasize that any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secured, safe-guarded, and environmentally sound. With reference to the UNGA resolution from 11 July on “Safety and security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant” we stress that Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant must return to the full sovereign control of Ukraine in line with IAEA principles and under its independent supervision.

We are convinced that rebuilding Ukraine’s energy system in the short and long term is in the interest of enhancing global energy security and sustainability.

We welcome further commitments to provide funding and in-kind support to address the Ukrainian energy sector’s most urgent needs, including repairs of damaged power plants and district heating systems, deployment of new, distributed power generation, emergency backup power for critical services, and passive protection for energy infrastructure. We call on the global community to urgently strengthen efforts in that regard and provide Ukraine with all assistance needed.

We underline the important work of international partners, banks, and the Energy Community’s “Ukraine Energy Support Fund” in this regard. We call upon international partners to elevate their financial contributions, in particular to the latter fund in order to improve Ukraine’s resilience next winter.

Based on the work of the Working Group on Energy Security and the outcomes of the First Global Peace Summit held on 15-16 June 2024 in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, as well as the results of a productive and constructive dialogue at the Energy Security Conference held on 22 August 2024, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Based upon the Japan-Ukraine Conference for the Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo, the 2024 Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Berlin and looking ahead to the November 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) and the 2025 URC in Italy, we are committed to continue supporting immediate needs and Ukraine’s vision of a more decentralized, diversified, resilient, and renewable/sustainable energy system that is fully integrated with Europe.