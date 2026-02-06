Submit Release
Press conference on support to Ukraine in the areas of health and medical care and social policy

SWEDEN, February 6 - Published

On Monday 9 February, Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed, Minister for Older People and Social Security Anna Tenje, Minister for Social Services Camilla Waltersson Grönwall, and the Liberal Party’s Fredrik Malm will hold a press conference to present the Government’s news on its increased support to Ukraine in the health and medical care and social policy areas. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Sweden Svitlana Zalishchuk will attend the press conference.

Time:
Place: Journalists who have registered in advance may attend in person at the Press Centre at Rosenbad. Entry via Drottninggatan 1.

Practical information: Advance registration using the form below is required no later than 11.15 am on Monday 9 February. Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Confirm that you have valid press credentials and provide the name of the issuing organisation. You must show your press credentials on entry.

Entry from 11.45 am. Attendance is subject to space.

