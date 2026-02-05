Government presents new energy package for Ukraine

Today, the Government presented a new SEK 1 billion support package for Ukraine’s energy sector, which has been subjected to intensive Russian strikes this winter. The support will help to meet the country’s urgent energy needs and bolster long-term energy supplies.

“Ukraine is in a state of emergency. Russia’s strikes against the country’s energy infrastructure have knocked out electricity, heat and water supplies for millions of Ukrainians at a time when temperatures are around 20 degrees below zero. The Ukrainian people are showing remarkable resilience, but daily life is tough, and the population is having an extremely difficult time. This is why we’re now mobilising every effort for Ukraine,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

“Electricity cables are down, thermal power stations are bombed and millions of people risk being left in the cold and dark. Energy is more than just electricity. It’s heat for a child who needs to sleep, light for doctors carrying out their work and hope for families who refuse to give up, in spite of the attacks raining down on them. This is why we are supporting Ukraine and its brave people with vital energy equipment: generators, heat pumps and spare parts to facilitate the repair of damaged infrastructure,” says Aron Emilsson, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (Sweden Democrats).

“Russia is using the energy infrastructure as a weapon against the civilian population in Ukraine. It is an ongoing humanitarian crisis that clearly shows that a robust energy supply is crucial to a country’s resilience, to civil society and to people’s safety and security. I’m proud that Sweden is one of the largest donors of support to Ukraine’s energy system,” says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

“Russia is deliberately targeting electricity and water supplies in the middle of winter. Civilians are hard hit. That’s why we’re delivering generators and what’s needed in order to keep communities going. Sweden won’t back down. It’s an emergency operation, but also a long-term one. Ukraine must stand strong, freely and as a part of Europe,” says Joar Forssell, foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberal Party.

Support is going to the country’s most acute needs for energy production and reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure. It is also going to fortify energy supplies in the medium and long term. Of the total package of SEK 1 billion, SEK 600 million will go to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and SEK 400 million to the United Nations Development Programme. Through this support, Ukraine will be able to access various types of energy equipment, such as generators, heat pumps and spare parts.