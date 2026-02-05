Pål Jonson in Brussels for several high-level meetings

On 11 and 12 February, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will take part in the meeting of EU Defence Ministers and the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence. In conjunction with the NATO Defence Ministers meeting, a meeting will also take place within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Increased support to Ukraine will be a central theme of all three meetings.

On 11 February, EU Defence Ministers will gather in Brussels for discussions on EU support to Ukraine, focusing specifically on collaboration on defence innovation and in the defence sector, in order to strengthen both the EU’s and Ukraine’s defence capacities.

The Swedish Government continues to push for the EU’s increased, robust and long-term political, military, economic, humanitarian and legal support to Ukraine.

The Government is working to ensure that the support is delivered rapidly and is designed to meet Ukraine’s needs. The Government also continues to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

On 12 February, NATO will hold its Defence Ministers meeting, where the ministers will follow up on the decisions made at the NATO Summit in The Hague last year, with a particular emphasis on NATO’s new capability goals and the Allies’ new defence spending commitments. Continued support to Ukraine will also be on the agenda.

Ukraine’s new Minister for Defence Mykhailo Fedorov will attend the Defence Ministers Meeting for the first time.

In connection with the NATO Defence Ministers meeting, a meeting will also be held within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, UDCG. The meeting format aims to coordinate the international military support to Ukraine. This will be the Group’s 33rd meeting since it was established in 2022.