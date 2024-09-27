T&R Recovery Group Announces Promotion of Mandy Baker to Vice President of Texas Operations

Mandy Baker, Vice President of Texas Operations - T&R Recovery Group

T&R Recovery Group promotes Mandy Baker to oversee addiction treatment facilities in Texas, including Cypress Lake Recovery and Origins Texas Recovery.

This promotion allows me to further expand my impact and ensure that our facilities across Texas continue to deliver the best possible care to our patients” — Mandy Baker - Vice President of Texas Operations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- T&R Recovery Group, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mandy Baker to Vice President of Texas Operations. In this newly created role, Ms. Baker will oversee the Origins Texas Network of facilities acquired by T&R Recovery Group earlier this year , as well as Cypress Lake Recovery located in Woodville, Texas."We are thrilled to elevate Mandy to this leadership position," said Roy Serpa, Chairman of the Board of T&R Recovery Group. "Mandy's passion for recovery and her commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality care is truly inspiring."Ms. Baker has been instrumental in the success of Origins Texas Recovery since joining the organization in July . Her dedication to patient care, operational excellence, and team development has played a vital role in the company's growth and positive reputation. In her previous role as Executive Consultant, she consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based treatment programs.“I am incredibly honored to be named Vice President of Texas Operations,” said Ms. Baker. “I am passionate about helping individuals overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. This promotion allows me to further expand my impact and ensure that our facilities across Texas continue to deliver the best possible care to our patients. I am excited to work alongside our talented team to make a positive difference in the lives of those struggling with addiction.”As Vice President of Texas Operations, Ms. Baker will be responsible for the overall strategic direction and operational success of Origins Texas Recovery and Cypress Lake Recovery, including overseeing clinical services and operations. She will also focus on ensuring a seamless patient experience across Origins Texas Network and Cypress Lake Recovery, creating a unified and comprehensive treatment experience for patients across the state.“Mandy is a highly respected leader within our organization,” said Thomas Isbell, Co-Founder and CEO of T&R Recovery Group. “Her proven track record, combined with her deep understanding of the Texas addiction treatment landscape, makes her the perfect choice for this critical role. We are confident that under her leadership, our Texas Operations will continue to be a leader in providing life-changing treatment programs for individuals struggling with addiction.”About Origins Texas RecoveryOrigins Texas Recovery is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Texas. The company offers a comprehensive range of programs and services including residential men’s and women’s gender specific programs in South Padre Island and IOP in Dallas and Harlingen, designed to meet the individual needs of each patient. Origins Texas Recovery is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based care in a compassionate and supportive environment.About Cypress Lake RecoveryCypress Lake Recovery is a holistic addiction treatment facility located in Woodville, Texas. The facility offers a serene and tranquil setting, providing patients with a comfortable and supportive environment to focus on their recovery. Cypress Lake Recovery utilizes evidence-based treatment modalities, including individual therapy, group therapy, and medication-assisted treatment, to help patients achieve long-term sobriety.About T&R Recovery GroupT&R Recovery Group is a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services with a network of facilities across the United States. The company is committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care to individuals struggling with addiction and mental health.

Mandy Baker, Vice President of Texas Operations at T&R Recovery Group, discusses her journey in the addiction and mental health treatment industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.